What is Amazon Prime Video’s Fake Sheikh all about? Release date, plot details, and more 

Fake Sheikh is a brand new and highly anticipated documentary series that is all set to make its debut exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. Ceri Isfryn has served as the director of the series, with Jonathan Smith and Sanjay Singhal as executive producers.

Fake Sheikh will explore and depict the shocking true story of the 60-year-old well-known British reporter, Mazher Mahmood, who is best known for doing several undercover exposés as 'The Fake Sheikh'. The documentary series will shed light upon his significant rise and epic fall, culminating in imprisonment.

Prime Video's upcoming docuseries Fake Sheikh consists of a total of 3 parts

Scheduled to be released on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, the Amazon Prime Video Original documentary series will have a total of three episodes. It goes all the way back to 2016, diving into the case of journalist Mazher Mahmood, also known as "the Fake Sheikh" which came to the surface after he was charged with the crime of perverting the course of justice.

A brief synopsis for the series, given by IMDb, reads as follows:

"Maverick British reporter Mazher Mahmood, whose exposés generated headlines by his use of false identities to ensnare royals, sports stars, politicians, celebrities and members of the public."

In the upcoming Prime Video docuseries, the case will be thoroughly explored to showcase the astounding rise of the reporter and further track how all his success came crashing down. Before his arrest, Mazher Mahmood had won two Reporter of The Year accolades at The British Press Awards.

Mahmood spent more than twenty years working as a journalist for the Sunday Times and the News of the World. The journalist was popularly known as the "fake sheikh" due to his frequent and extensive string operations where he posed as a sheikh.

The docuseries will display pivotal interviews involving the inner circle of Mahmood. It will also present the audience with interviews of those who were most affected by his sting operations. Members of Mahmood’s inner circle are among the interviewees as well.

As per Deadline, Singhal, one of the executive producers for the new three-part documentary series said the following while speaking about the reporter:

"All it took was a cheap Arab costume, a Rolex and a manicure and somehow the charismatic Mahmood took everyone in – from celebrities to sports stars, even the royals."

Singhal further continued:

"We’re trying in this series to get to the core of the man himself: admired by some as a crusading journalist, hated by others for his deceit and manipulation, but there’s no question that he remains the most fascinating tabloid journalist of our times."

Don't forget to watch Fake Sheikh, arriving on September 26, 2023, on Prime Video.