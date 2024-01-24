What did Andrea Alarcon do? Triple murder-suicide incident explored as four found dead at New Jersey home

Andrea Alarcon, a 42-year-old mother of two from New Jersey, is believed to have orchestrated a murder-suicide, claiming the lives of her husband and two young daughters before turning the weapon on herself.

On January 17, Union County Sheriff's Department discovered the lifeless bodies of Andrea Alarcon, her husband Ruben Alarcon, 51, and their daughters. Each family member succumbed to a fatal gunshot wound, as detailed in a press release from the Union County Prosecutor's Office and reported by CBS.

While the daughters' names have not been officially released by authorities, an online obituary identifies them as Scarlett, 9, and Emma, 6.

Andrea Alarcon's family's financial struggles

The incident came to light when local sheriffs arrived to serve an eviction notice at approximately 10:30 am on Wednesday, discovering all four victims with fatal gunshot wounds, according to officials and as reported by the New York Post.

The investigation revealed that the murder weapon was found close to Andrea Alarcon's body. Through this, the investigators deduced that Andrea allegedly used the gun to fatally shoot her 51-year-old husband and children before dying in a self-inflicted shooting, as detailed in the press release by prosecutors.

The fact that the murder weapon was situated near Andrea’s body made investigators to establish she killed her husband.

The Alarcon family home, once a place of residence for 15 years, fell victim to foreclosure and was sold in a sheriff's sale for $332,000 on October 31. Following another sale in November for $332,000, the family had a 60-day window to vacate the premises or face eviction, as reported by NJ.com.

Neighbors, reflecting on the family's longtime residence, said that they had not seen the family recently. One neighbor told CBS News they were not aware of children residing in the house.

Tribute Fund surpasses $15,000 for Andrea Alarcon's family

"In tragedies of this magnitude, there are no words that can heal, nor explanations that can serve to make sense of them to the public," expressed Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel in a press statement.

As the Union County community grapples with the aftermath, a tribute fund established in the Alarcon family's honor has garnered overwhelming support, raising more than $15,000 in less than a week. The outpouring of love and support is evident in the flowers and balloons adorning what was once the Alarcon home.

The New York Post reported, a neighbor named Patricia said:

"You would never have known. They were very lovely people. I really mean that. They were here for quite a long time. And she was a good mom. Lovely, very friendly, polite, you know, husband was really nice, so I just don’t know what could have happened, you know?'"

A funeral mass to commemorate Andrea Alarcon, her husband Ruben Alarcon, and their daughters Scarlett and Emma will take place on Wednesday at 10:15 am at St. Michael’s Church, 1212 Kelly St., Union. The visitation and burial will remain private.