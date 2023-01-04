What did Andrew Tate's alleged ex-partner's say about his recent arrest? Women defend influencer in TikTok videos 

Amidst the fiasco of controversial influencer, Andrew Tate’s arrest and his detainment in Romania, some of his ex-girlfriends emerged on TikTok to defend the man who has been convicted on charges of human trafficking, forceful pornography, and r*pe.

Tate has already gained notoriety due to his misogynistic comments on social media. On December 29, Andrew Tate and his brother, along with two other women, were arrested from Tate’s Romanian compound.

ElectricSpoder @ElectricSpoder

So many women who personally know him have defended him. The news clearly wants to paint him as a misogynist, which is completly false.

youtube.com/watch?v=s_M12i… @maybegai A simple search on youtube and I found this.So many women who personally know him have defended him. The news clearly wants to paint him as a misogynist, which is completly false. @maybegai A simple search on youtube and I found this.So many women who personally know him have defended him. The news clearly wants to paint him as a misogynist, which is completly false.youtube.com/watch?v=s_M12i…

The Tate brothers run a business centered around adult entertainment camera services. Police suspect the four of them of forcefully keeping women in the house, exploiting them, and making them create adult content without their consent. The videos were then uploaded to specialized websites in exchange for money.

However, a Slovakian woman, claiming to be Tate’s ex-partner made a TikTok video where she addressed a video clip that surfaced online. In the clip, Andrew can be seen hitting the woman in the face, pulling her hair and beating her with a belt.

But in the TikTok video, the woman denied being beaten by the influencer or any domestic violence taking place. She said it was a consensual foreplay which they liked doing. She said it was not abuse because she wanted it. The woman said she does not like how people are unjustly calling Andrew a woman-beater.

Ukrainian refugee residing at Andrew Tate's house in Romania denied allegations against the influencer

After Andrew Tate was arrested, the same woman from the controversial video made another video statement and claimed that she lived with Tate for years. She asserted that Tate would never do something like this and that he is not a human trafficker or a r**ist. The woman added:

“I'm just so fed up with all these lies. I know the person I have lived with. He does not deserve any of this."

(Image via TikTok/@masculinity_age)

Another woman also came forward in Tate’s defense and made a similar claim. She said:

"So [I'm] basically just coming on here to share my experience with Andrew Tate. I've known Andrew for a while now and I can say that he's a good friend of mine. I just wanna put out there that everything you're seeing on the news right now is all false accusations."

(Image via TikTok/@cobrasstudent)

The woman continued to praise the influencer and said that Andrew Tate is very generous and has always been respectful of those around him, including women and children.

A 22-year-old Ukrainian refugee named Lisa, whom police found while raiding Andrew Tate’s house, also defended the Tate brothers. Lisa said that Andrew only acts badly for the show and that he is different in real life. She denied all the allegations of forced pornography brought against Tate and said:

“Everything the police have said is not true, I know them [Tate and his brother, Tristan] and they could not do this. The girls who live here do not have to do anything. They are good girls.”

The young Ukrainian refugee worked in the marketing department of an estate agency in Ukraine. She met the Tate brothers at a party in Kyiv around three years ago and was told that Andrew’s involvement in the pornographic industry was a business of the past. She claimed that the brothers have so much money which they obviously couldn’t have earned from such videos.

Romanian prosecutors claimed that Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate found the women on social media and persuaded them to fly out to Romania. They suspect that these women were lured with feigned romance and then were forced and violently threatened to perform in online p*rn videos.

Andrew Tate @Cobratate We are winning.



The agents of the Matrix are being discredited.



Trust in the oppression systems decimated in real-time.



They attempted to cancel me and it back fired.



They messed with the wrong man.



I warned them in my “final message”



They should have listened. We are winning. The agents of the Matrix are being discredited. Trust in the oppression systems decimated in real-time.They attempted to cancel me and it back fired. They messed with the wrong man. I warned them in my “final message”They should have listened. https://t.co/8M9FTrZJJn

This is not the influencer’s first encounter with law enforcement. Before he started living in Romania, multiple other women accused Tate of abuse. However, the influencer himself refused to admit any of the accusations and said that he is not a r**ist, but he likes the idea of being free and being able to do things that he wants.

Poll : 0 votes