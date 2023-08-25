 What did Antonio Capilupi do? Charges explored as Martin County teacher arrested for solicitation of a minor

On Thursday, August 24, Martin County teacher, Antonio Capilupi was arrested for allegedly soliciting a minor. The 34-year-old has also been accused of child p*rnography. Authorities said that the case remains under police investigation and that they have not yet found any evidence of Capilupi targeting more than one victim.

Trigger warning: This article concerns child abuse, the reader's discretion is advised.

As reported by WPTV, Antonip Capilupi is currently facing five felony counts. He has been charged with three counts of possession of child p*rn and two counts of solicitation of a minor. He is currently being held without bond at the Martin County jail.

All there is to know about the allegations against Antonio Capilupi

According to Martin County authorities, Antonio Capilupi worked as an automotive maintenance teacher at the Martin County high school. He began working with the District in December 2022. As reported by CBS12 News, the school board has terminated Antonio's employment.

As per Sheriff William Snyder, Antonio Capilupi emerged on the radar of local police after he supposedly had a disturbing interaction with a 13-year-old, who has since turned 14. Capilupi has been accused of coercing the then-13-year-old into sending him inappropriate photos through Snapchat.

On Sunday, August 20, Martin County officials were notified of the allegations. On August 24, they brought Capilupi into custody. Currently, they are still attempting to determine the scale of Capilupi's alleged behavior. As a result, they have requested that parents discuss the suspected predator with their children.

A spokesperson from the Martin County Sheriff's Office said:

"Detectives have been working closely with the Martin County School District on this case. We are asking parents to speak to their children and ask if they have had any inappropriate contact with Mr. Capilupi, or if the teacher has asked them to forward photos or take any inappropriate photos at his request. If so, please contact the Martin County Sheriff’s Office."

Sheriff William Snyder told parents that besides checking whether Capilupi has had any worrying interactions with children, they should generally be more mindful of the online activity in their homes. Sheriff Snyder said parents need to be aware of who their children are talking to.

The Sheriff said:

"We have to be careful with our children. We have to take a look at their phones, have their passwords. No 14-year-old should have a place on their phone where mom or dad or either one can't take a look."

Snyder said that due to the severe nature of the charges, Antonio Capilupi could potentially face up to two decades in prison. Martin County school officials have also acknowledged the allegations. The administration noted that counselors are available for students who feel affected by the recent arrest.