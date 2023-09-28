What did Bethenny Frankel say about Taylor Swift? Reality star slammed over bizarre Travis Kelce rant

Bethenny Frankel, the American television personality and entrepreneur, had a lot to say about the rumors surrounding Taylor Swift dating Kansas City Chiefs' football tight end, Travis Kelce.

On September 26, 2023, Frankel took to her TikTok to talk about Taylor's appearance in the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, September 24. The Apprentice: Martha Stewart star first admitted that she was “not a Taylor Swift fan” but has “tremendous respect” for her.

As per Page Six, she then went on to slam Taylor Swift for being “over the top" while supporting her rumored boyfriend at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday. Bethenny also mentioned that the Blank Space singer was "chumming with" the athlete's mother in the stands.

Bethenny Frankel receives backlash for blasting Taylor Swift

Bethenny Frankel posted a video on her TikTok this Tuesday, sharing her opinions about Taylor Swift and Travis' relationship, specifically Swift showing up for the Sunday Kansas City Chiefs game.

While fans around the world, other netizens, and football fans gushed over the clips of Taylor at the stands supporting Travis Kelce, Frankel did not seem to share the same opinion, as per ET Canada.

Bethenny Frankel started off in the video by acknowledging that "I’m not a Taylor Swift fan,” but clarified, “I don’t mean that in a negative way,” before adding that she has “tremendous respect for how hard she works.” She added:

"I did notice that at the game, she was really, really over the top as a fan, and chumming with the mom. It felt like the Chia Pet of relationships. Like, just add water. Like, they were together for 10 years. Like, she’s a full football wife... She literally looked like she had been in a serious relationship with this guy for decades."

The former Real Housewives star then said that people might call her an "a*shole" for giving her opinion, but kept slamming the Enchanted singer. She compared the difference between being at a football match vs. being at the MTV Awards, saying:

"Football is different than music or going to the MTV Awards and being all jacked up about NSYNC, because people in their own spaces are wary of newcomers."

Bethenny Frankel took the example of Tom Brady's wife to explain how football fans think, explaining that it "took a long time for Gisele [Bündchen] to be a football wife" and that Football fans "are very tricky. They like loyalists. They like ride or die. They’re not interested in people coming in for a short ride."

She then brought up a past rumor linking Taylor with Matty Healy, saying:

"I think a couple months ago we saw her on her tour with another guy. She was dating another guy."

Her remarks sparked outrage among Taylor Swift fans, who responded by slamming the TV Personality back saying she was doing everything for clout.

Fans claim Bethenny made the video to seek attention. (Image via Twitter/@PageSix)

Swifties slam Bethenny for her remarks. (Image via Twitter/@BrightlyAgain)

Some netizens questioned why Bethenny made the video. (Image via Twitter/@BrightlyAgain)

Neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce had addressed Frankel's remarks at the time of writing.

Bethenny Frankel talks about her daughter

In the same TikTok video posted on Tuesday, the TV personality talked about her daughter. After speaking about the Last Kiss singer's past rumored link with Matty Healy during the Eras Tour, Bethenny added, "I guess, who cares?"

She then countered spoke about how she teaches her daughter to maintain her own identity, saying:

"Except that it’s important, and I tell my daughter every day, like it’s great to find people that you like spending time with, and boys are gonna be great and fun — or girls, whatever she chooses — but you gotta maintain your own identity."

Bethenny Frankel concluded her video by giving advice to her daughter and her 7.6 million followers online:

“You don’t want to absorb your whole life into someone else’s, even though it’s fun. You’ve gotta keep your two feet on the ground and be your own person."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have not confirmed the dating rumors.

Meanwhile, Swift was spotted on September 24, 2023, at the Kansas City Chiefs game afterparty with her arms around the athlete's shoulder, as per Entertainment Tonight.