What is the budget of The Marvels? Details explored

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has always been known for its big-budget productions with larger-than-life visuals. However, Nia DaCosta's The Marvels is here to change it all.

The recent budget announcement of The Marvels has left fans astonished as Disney and Marvel Studios reported a $130 million budget for the production of the upcoming feature. On the flip side, this is also the highest budget allocated to a movie made by a Black woman in the Hollywood industry.

As the internet discusses the nuances of film production on a seemingly shoestring fund, let's explore the details of the announcement and put the budget in perspective with other superhero films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Is The Marvels the least expensive film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

As the universe of Marvel superheroes expands with every passing day, fans have been eagerly anticipating news releases regarding the upcoming movies. With the second season of Loki slated for a release on October 5, 2023, Vanity Fair has revealed the budget of The Marvels which is scheduled to release on November 10, 2023.

The Marvels, featuring Brie Larson (Room), Teyonah Parris (Mad Men) and Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel), has been made on a budget of $130 million as listed by Vanity Fair. This ties the upcoming MCU movie with Ant-Man (2015) but beats the latter considering a runtime of 98 minutes.

The piece of news has triggered a variety of reactions from fans and haters alike but the most popular take has been of skepticism considering the negative reception to Secret Invasion which was budgeted at a whopping $212 million for a show that achieved a 54% Tomatometer rating.

To put things into perspective, The Marvels will be lagging behind Captain Marvel by around $40 million given that Brie Larson's debut in the MCU was listed somewhere between $150 million and $175 million. The same applies to Iron Man (2008), a film that kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole if inflation rate adjustment is not considered.

However, it is to be noted that none of these numbers includes the costs that the companies run for marketing, PR, and campaigning purposes - the amount for which turns out to be almost 50% of the production costs especially if it belongs to a large-scale superhero franchise like Marvel.

The reason behind a sudden drop in budget allocation has been a topic of debate among cinema lovers. While some associate the dismay with the poor box-office performances of recent releases such as Secret Invasion, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Thor: Love and Thunder, others believe this change to be a brand-new approach to building up to Phase 5.

In other news, Nia DaCosta is the first-ever person of color to work on a production with a $130 million budget. This beats Ava DuVernay's fantasy drama, A Wrinkle in Time, which had a budget of $100 million. As Vanity Fair reported,

"The highest-budgeted film ever helmed by a Black woman."

Brie Larson will be returning as Carol Danvers or Captain Marvel after her first major appearance in Captain Marvel - a film that made a box office collection of $1.128 billion worldwide. She has previously made small appearances in Avengers: Endgame, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau join the ride along with Captain Marvel as Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) who helps the trio come together as their powers get entangled with one another.