What is Cara Ammon’s job? Meet the contestant from The Bachelor season 27

The Bachelor season 27 is set to feature 30 women who will fight for love and win the latest eligible bachelor over. In the latest installment, Zach Shallcross will date 30 women simultaneously and send them home one by one as he decides who The One is for him.

One of the suitors set to appear on the show is Cara Ammon, a 27-year-old corporate recruiter from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. During her time on the show, Cara hopes to meet an ambitious and intelligent man and hopes that she can feel sparks flying with Zach.

The Bachelor is set to premiere on Monday, January 23, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Meet Cara Ammon ahead of her appearance on The Bachelor

One of the 30 suitors set to appear on the ABC show is Cara Ammon, who lives in New York and is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In 2016, the upcoming Bachelor cast member spent a semester in Barcelona, Spain, where she studied Spanish culture and history as part of IES Abroad (Institute for the International Education of Students). She holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and management from Penn State University.

Cara has worked as a recruiter for more than five years. From June 2017 to June 2019, she coordinated recruitment for ProUnlimited in Jersey City, New Jersey, while working at Goldman Sachs. She then worked as a lateral recruiter and investment banker for Guggenheim Partners in New York City from July 2019 until May 2021.

The upcoming The Bachelor cast member is currently working at J.P. Morgan as a corporate recruiter and investment banker since May 2021.

Cara’s Instagram suggests that she is well-traveled and has been to Porto Rico, Rome, Greece, Lisbon, and Costa Rica. She includes highlights for each trip on her profile, which has 3,262 followers right now and is expected to increase after The Bachelor premieres.

While on the show, she will go up against 29 other women who will all try to woo Zach Shallcross as much as possible. ABC describes Cara as strong, driven, and beautiful.

It continues:

"She really has her life figured out, from her career to her social life, but there’s one major piece missing ― a husband. Cara has tried dating apps and being set up, but she is way more excited about this new, unique opportunity to find love with Zach. When she isn’t hustling in the office, she’s jamming out to Justin Bieber while walking around New York City."

Joining her on The Bachelor includes some women who previously met Zach during The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose. These women include Bailey, Brianna, Brooklyn, Christina, and Cat.

Others to appear on the show include Aly, Anastasia, Ariel, Rebecca, Charity, Davia, Gabriella, Geneive, Greer, Holland, Jessica, Kaitlyn, Katherine, Kimberly, Kylee, Chandralekha, Madison, Mercedes, Olivia L, Olivia M, Sonia, Vanessa, Victoria J, and Viktoria E.

Zach Shallcross is a 26-year-old tech executive who previously appeared on The Bachelorette season 19. While he bonded quite well with Rachel, his shocking exit left fans disappointed. He is now set to return to the franchise to find someone to settle down with.

Tune in on Monday, January 23, at 8 pm ET on ABC to see what happens when season 27 premieres.

