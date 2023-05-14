What are the charges being faced by Robbi Davon Robinson? Details explored as police arrests Ohio man for setting father’s girlfriend on fire

According to reports from multiple outlets, Robbi Davon Robinson Jr, a 23-year-old man from Fairfield Township, Ohio, has been accused of severely beating his father's girlfriend, Brenda Scott, 50, before setting her ablaze on Thursday, May 11. After the horrific incident, Fairfield Township Police Department has charged the Ohio man with first-degree aggravated arson and second-degree felonious assault.

Sergeant Brandon McCroskey of Fairfield Township PD has referred to the case as "hair-raising" in a statement given to NBC News-affiliated WLWT, stating:

"It's one that makes your hair stand up on the back of your neck; I don't care how long you've been doing it."

WLWT also obtained chilling police body camera footage that shows the victim crying for help while finding it difficult to breathe. She also revealed the heinous details of the alleged crime, committed by her partner's son, to the police. The bodycam also captures Robbi Davon Robinson Jr sporting a winter jacket and getting arrested while denying the allegations.

23-year-old Ohio man, Robbi Davon Robinson Jr, was charged with aggravated arson and felonious assault for beating and setting ablaze his father's partner

On Thursday, police in Fairfield Township of Butler County, Ohio, found a severely burned woman with knocked-out teeth gasping for air in the backyard of her home as she struggled to get help. The victim, Brenda Scott, lives in Fairfield Township with her boyfriend and son, Robbi Davon Robinson Jr.

She revealed that Robinson Jr was responsible for her condition, as he severely beat her and knocked out her teeth.

"I can't breathe! My inhaler's in the house … I can't breathe; he knocked my teeth out."

Smith's neighbor, Dennis Williams, was the one who alerted the authorities via 911 after his barking dogs led him to the victim. Williams also told the dispatchers and media that the 23-year-old son of her partner threw gasoline on the Smith before setting the fire on the second floor of their two-story Ohio house, as told to him by the victim. The victim reportedly jumped out the second-floor window in a bid to escape when Williams found her.

"I see one of my neighbors laying in the grass, and she looked like she was covered in dust. So I come running over, and her immediate action was, 'He set me on fire.'"

When police were at the scene, the bodycam footage also revealed an approaching Robbi Davon Robinson Jr, wearing a winter jacket despite the 80°F temperature. The 23-year-old Ohio man tried to showcase no knowledge of the incident while proclaiming his innocence in front of the officials. As he continued to express his disbelief, police authorities explained about the incident and ultimately arrested him per the aforementioned charges.

Robbi Davon Robinson Jr is being held at the Butler County Jail, and the local judge has set his bond at $200,000 while he is due to appear in court on Wednesday, May 17. On the other hand, the victim was immediately airlifted to UC Medical Center, where she was treated in critical condition after surgery.

Robinson Jr's father, a registered nurse, was not at home at the time of the incident, as per the neighbors. As of this writing, the alleged assailant's motives are still unclear.

