What are the charges against Peaches Stergo? Florida woman pleads guilty to stealing from Holocaust survivor

Peaches Stergo a 36-year-old has pleaded guilty to wire fraud in connection with a years-long scheme to defraud an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor. The Champions Gate, Florida resident schemed to defraud the survivor of his life savings. Stergo, who faces one charge of wire fraud, could face up to 20 years in prison, if she is found guilty.

The woman. has also agreed to pay $2,830,775, in restitution and to forfeit the same amount. Peaches Stergo is also ordered to return hundreds of dollars worth of luxury items she bought with the money. This included Rolex watches, designer purses, clothes, gold, and other jewelry, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Stergo entered a guilty plea before district judge Edgardo Ramos. Her sentencing has been scheduled for July 27, 2023, at 11 am.

United States Attorney Damian Williams calls Peaches Stergo's "conduct sick and sad"

Damian Williams, a United States Attorney, expressed his disdain at Peaches Stergo's crimes. He said that Stergo stole life savings from an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor, who was looking for companionship and called Peaches' actions "sick and sad."

He added that Stergo used millions in the fraud proceeds and lived a life of luxury. She even bought herself a home in a gated community, along with a Corvette, took vacations at hotels like the Ritz Carlton, and spent thousands on designer clothes. The attorney noted that while Peaches bought all of this, her elderly victim lost his apartment.

He added that it was thanks to the FBI and the US Attorney's office that Stergo was caught and held accountable for her actions.

Peaches Stergo reportedly started the ruse back in 2017, when she met the victim on a dating site. She initially began asking the victim for money to pay her lawyer, who she claimed was not releasing funds from an injury settlement.

The victim gave her the money, believing that the settlement money would be deposited into her TD Bank account. However, bank records reportedly show that Peaches Stergo never received any money from an injury settlement.

The accused continued to steal from the victim for the next four-and-a-half years, constantly asking him for money. She even claimed that if he didn't comply, her accounts would be frozen and that he wouldn't get his money back. The victim wrote 62 checks, amounting to over $2.8 million, which were deposited into one of two of Stergo's bank accounts.

Stergo took it one step further by creating a fake email account to make it look like it belonged to a TD Bank employee. She even created fake letters from a TD Bank employee and fake invoices to fool the victim.

Stergo reportedly drove the victim penniless and caused him to lose his apartment

Due to all the money that Peaches Stergo defrauded from the victim, he was forced to give up his apartment. Reportedly, Peaches continued to live a lavish lifestyle with the millions she stole from him.

As mentioned earlier, she purchased a home in a gated community as well as a Corvette. However, that wasn't all as the 36-year-old bought multiple cars, including a Suburban as well as a boat with the money. Apart from going on expensive vacations and staying in luxury hotels, Peaches Stergo also bought designer clothes from Tiffany, Ralph Lauren, Neiman Marcus, Louis Vuitton, and Hermes.

According to federal prosecutors, in October 2021, the victim told his son that over time he gave his life savings to Peaches Stergo. That brought all the stealing and scheming to a pause. According to the indictment, the victim's son told him he had been scammed, after which the victim stopped writing checks to Stergo.

While Stergo has entered a guilty plea before a district judge, her sentencing has been scheduled for July 27, 2023.

