What did Charlene Gayle Kornegay do? Charges against Houston babysitter explored

Charlene Gayle Kornegay, a 41-year-old babysitter from Houston, Texas, is wanted by authorities over allegedly abusing a 13-year-old boy who was in her care in July 2021.

Trigger warning: This article contains information about child abuse. Reader discretion is advised.

As per court records, law enforcement authorities in Texas are searching for Charlene Gayle Kornegay, who, while babysitting a 13-year-old in her home, s*xually assaulted the teen and silenced him by threatening bodily harm.

The incident reportedly occurred in July 2021 but was only reported last year after the parents of the 13-year-old were made aware of the incident by the teen.

Court records show that Charlene Gayle Kornegay, who has multiple previous convictions stemming from possession and fraud charges, is now charged with aggravated s*xual assault of a child under 14.

Charlene Gayle Kornegay threatened to physically harm the victim if he told anyone about the abuse

According to court documents cited by ABC News, the alleged incident was reported in March 2022 by the victim to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, who passed on the information to the Houston Police Department.

Authorities then conducted a forensic interview where the teen graphically detailed two separate incidents with law enforcement officials. During the interview, the victim said that on July 11, 2021, he was staying at Charlene Gayle Kornegay’s home where he was asked to dress up in women's clothing after getting out of the shower while her son was asleep in his room.

Shortly after telling him to "put on dress heels and a bra," the suspect reportedly had int*rcourse with the 13-year-old victim while her son was asleep in his room. The victim said that the suspect told him to “shut up and take it like a man,” after the teen begged her to stop while she abused him.

The suspect reportedly tried to abuse the teen a second time while he was in the bathtub, however, this time, she stopped after he asked her to do so.

The victim told authorities that he did not confide in his parents immediately after the abuse, as Kornegay allegedly held a knife to his genitals and threatened to sever it if he told anyone.

Charlene Gayle Kornegay was previously granted a deferred sentence on drug possession charge

The father of the victim told authorities that he couldn't believe his son when he initially confided in him about the assault. However, the father reportedly knew something was amiss after his son started talking in horrific detail about the abuse. Authorities said:

“He started giving details and he knew something happened because (his son) does not know how to express himself like that."

The father reportedly told authorities that he was acquainted with the suspect Charlene Gayle Kornegay, who he knew as a babysitter who also had a kid. Kornegay had allegedly asked the victim’s father on multiple occasions to send his son over to her home so he could play video games with her child.

Authorities said that at the time of the incident, Kornegay was serving a deferred sentence over possession of methamphetamine charges.

