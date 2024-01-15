What does CMG stand for? Young Dolph and Yo Gotti beef explored in wake of Big Jook shooting 

Memphis Police Department has now confirmed that rapper Yo Gotti’s brother, Big Jook, and his acquaintance passed away in a recent shooting. It has been confirmed that Big Jook, whose real name is Anthony Mims, was fatally shot on Saturday, January 13. Many are now speculating that the assault had to do with Yo Gotti’s former beef with fellow and late musician Young Dolph.

Law enforcement revealed that Big Jook died after being rushed to St Francis Hospital following the attack. Another man also arrived at the health facility after suffering critical injuries.

For those uninitiated, Big Jook’s brother Yo Gotti founded the Collective Music Group (CMG) label, whose roster includes high-profile musicians like Mozzy, Lil Poppa, Blac Youngsta, and GloRilla, amongst others.

Police revealed that they had not identified the suspect, but they know of at least one of the shooters. They also speculated that the shooting was likely targeted.

Atlanta Black Star claimed that Big Jook and others had attended a repast for Eric Eugene Bovan, just hours before his passing.

The website also revealed that the police were asked whether the shooting was related to the 2021 death of Young Dolph during a press conference.

Big Jook's brother Yo Gotti posted a cryptic message hours after Young Dolph's death

Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. was fatally shot in Tennessee in November 2021. There are currently four suspects that have been charged in connection to the shooting, including Hernandez Govan, Cornelius Smith, Justin Johnson, and Jemarcus Johnson. The trial is set to begin in March.

In 2021, Yo Gotti took to Instagram to share a cryptic story hours after Thornton Jr.’s death. The former wrote online:

“Good Morning. Don’t value da things you don’t have over the things you do.”

The mysterious social media post came after Yo Gotti and Young Dolph allegedly repeatedly dissed each other in their respective music. Their competition began after the former rose to fame with his projects and released an album, titled King of Memphis, the title Yo Gotti took on.

Later on, Thornton Jr, claimed that Yo Gotti was not a fan of his success. He wrote on X in 2016:

“Bra went from bein my #1 fan and wanting to sign me to bein my BIGGEST HATER #Facts”

Exact details about why they were feuding remained unclear at the time of writing this article. Nonetheless, many were aware of their distaste towards each other. The beef turned worse after CMG singer Blac Youngsta took to Instagram and threatened Young Dolph that he would “smack the sh*t out of” him.

According to Atlanta Black Star, Big Jook was heavily involved in CMG. However, what he managed at the same remained unclear at the time of writing this article.

Although Yo Gotti has not yet taken to the internet to pay tribute to his brother, several other CMG singers including 10Percent took to social media to do so.

Big Jook is survived by his brother, mother Geraldine Mims and sister Robin Chanel.