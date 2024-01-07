At the end of 2023, Converse came up with the sneaker predictions for the new year, hinting at some of its upcoming drops. The Massachusets-based brand announced the predictions through an Instagram post, framing it as " What's in and what's out."

Forecasting fashion predictions is quite data-oriented, based on in-depth analysis. The brand, however, tried to showcase the unofficial sneaker predictions for the year. Through this fashion forecast, the brand listed some Ins and Outs for the year.

In the list, Converse gave a nod to lace-up shoes, customization, platform sneakers, etc. Whereas it rejected the 'Razzle Dazzle' aesthetics, accentuating its signature sober and minimalistic shoe trends. Among these Ins and Outs, the brand mentioned its archival Knee-high boots, which became a buzzword in the comment section.

Converse nods the knee-high shoes among the fashion forecasts in 2024

Through a carousel post, the brand showcased several trends for the year. The post began with a recommendation for lace-up kicks. As per the brand, lace-up sneakers will be the most sought-after pair, while the "Razzle Dazzle" aesthetics might fade away this year.

The second prediction focuses on more customized shoes, accentuating the brand's customization facility. The trend of "stealing shoes on the first date" will be out of the trend this year, a reminder of the stolen Tabi shoe controversy last year.

Dressing up as per the mood is a big nod from the brand, propelling one to deck up freely without many restrictions. Also, the brand ditched the idea of storing shoes on the rack, which might end up having less exploration in the footwear realm. Through this post, the brand drives fashion enthusiasts to dress up as per their moods, which might be a trend in 2024.

Another sneaker trend is the thicker platform sneaker, which is undoubtedly a cool sneaker trend for the year. Platform sneakers were quite in vogue in 2023, which seems to continue this year, according to the brand. In the out list, it keeps "gatekeeping chef kiss collabs."

Finally, the post spoke about the knee-high boot, one of the best-selling from the brand. As per the brand's fans, this seems the most favored trend among all. Also, Converse encouraged fashion purists to explore more fashion classifications as restricting oneself into one category will be archival this year.

These fashion predictions became crucial testimony for the sneakerheads, especially the sneakers aficionados. In the comment section, the fans deluge their exultation for the knee-high boots. A few sneaker enthusiasts were urging to bring back the knee-high boots, while some acted surprised after knowing about the shoes.

Fans rejoice at the Converse fashion forecast. ( Image via Instagram/ Converse )

Fans rejoice at the Converse fashion forecast. (Image via Instagram/ Converse )

Also, the customization got the nod from fans, while some expect knee-high boots this year. One fan pleaded to bring the men's version of the knee-high, and some are asking for the platform inclusion as well.

Among sneakerheads, Converse is a revered name due to its authentic design and minimalistic allure. The popularity of this brand took a new shape when fashion icons like Gigi Hadid and Kaia Garber were spotted in these shoes.

The fashion predictions of the brand seem to be a hit among fans, especially the news of the knee-highs. It overwhelms the fashion purists, demanding a fresh pair soon.