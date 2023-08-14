What did Corey Breininger confess about his stepmother Judith Hawkey after 10 years? Details explored ahead of Mother, May I Murder on ID

The upcoming episode of Investigative Discovery's Mother, May I Murder is all set to bring forth the fascinating and haunting case of Corey Breininger, who killed his own father, Robert Breininger. This came after Judith Hawkey, Robert's wife, and Corey's stepmother, managed to manipulate the 10-year-old to pull the trigger by explaining how his father was already dying and wanted his family to have his money.

Robert's death was initially ruled out as an accident after the young Corey managed to convince cops of the same. However, a decade later, he finally revealed the truth, implicating his stepmom in the process, as per Cinemaholic.

The upcoming episode of Mother, May I Murder? is titled Groomed to Kill. It is set to release on August 14, 2023, and its synopsis reads:

"Corey Breininger, a 10-year-old, shoots his father in a tragic accident, but years later, Corey reveals all is not what it seems; with extraordinary courage, he recounts the truly harrowing story of the sinister role played by his scheming stepmom."

Robert and Corey (Image via Cinemaholic)

Judith Hawkey convinced Corey Breininger that the murder was a mercy killing

After Robert's death was initially ruled as an accident, Corey finally revealed the truth almost 10 years later. The 20-year-old spoke to a former teacher and confessed that his stepmom coerced him into killing his father, manipulating him into believing that it was a mercy killing.

Judith allegedly told the young boy that his father was dying from a brain tumor and that he had to make it look like an accident. Corey Breininger also alleged that his stepmom abused him and tried to kill him on several occasions.

The teacher asked Corey to reach out to the authorities, which Corey did. He not only went to the police with the story but also testified against Judy in court.

"The pain you have put me through should send you straight to hell," he said.

Corey Breininger (Image via Cinemaholic)

Judith, meanwhile, maintained her innocence and alleged that Corey made up the story to cover up his accident, as per Cinemaholic.

However, the insurance money that Judith claimed was the final nail in the coffin. During the investigation, police found out that Judith processed the insurance money just a day after Robert's death, making all of Corey's claims seem true.

Judith was finally arrested in 2013 and sent to prison. She was charged with multiple offenses and sentenced to life in prison during her first trial in 2016. However, this trial was later overturned and Judith got a second trial.

However, she took a plea deal before the second trial and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. She is scheduled to be released in 2023.

Corey Breininger, meanwhile, was never charged with his father's murder as he was only 10 years old at the time. Corey started a YouTube channel sometime after the trial and continues to remain active on social media platforms.

The upcoming episode of Mother, May I Murder?, set to release on August 14, 2023, at 10 pm EST, will cover this case in detail.