What is Danielle Mazhindu’s job title? Meet the Casa Amor single from Love Island UK season 10

Love Island UK recently returned with another season, featuring 10 singles as they started their journey of finding love in a tropical luxurious villa. However, as per the show’s format, the tenth season of Love Island UK is set to feature new singles as part of their Casa Amor cast to add more temptation and spice to their lives.

As part of Casa Amor, the cast will be divided into two villas, one for the boys and one for the girls, as they are joined by six men and six women. The upcoming contestants were teased at the end of the previous episode. One of the women set to appear on the show as part of Casa Amor is Danielle Mazhindu, a recruitment assistant who hails from Liverpool.

One of the six women set to appear as part of Casa Amor in Love Island UK season 10 is Danielle Mazhindu. She is a 25-year-old recruitment assistant and an occupational therapy student from Liverpool.

Danielle likes to describe herself as “sarcastic, outgoing, low-key blunt, and direct.” In her ITV bio, she states that when she likes someone, she will make it known. She added:

"Looks are great and I don’t doubt that I am stunning but my personality is ten out of ten. I have a good chat, which will carry me. I am very direct – some people wait around but I will speak my piece from the start. I will 100% just enjoy my time there."

She further opened up about the type of person she’s looking for while in Love Island UK season 10 and stated that she’s looking for someone who is kind, funny, and has good hygiene. She noted that one of the contestants that she was drawn to was Tyrique, but she no longer thinks he’s her personality type.

The Love Island season 10 cast member that Danielle would be interested in is Zach as he’s good-looking, tall, “chilled, and laid back.” She also noted that Montel and Scott have also caught her eye as they seem sweet and “cute.”

The Casa Amor single is confident that the male cast members will be “swayed” by the new additions. She said:

"Ella and Tyrique have been together the longest but I think his head will be turning in Casa Amor. Honestly, I think all the boys for the right person could be swayed."

Aside from Danielle Mazhindu, other singles set to appear as part of Casa Amor in Love Island UK season 10 includes:

Molly Marsh, was initially one of the original cast members of the season but was eliminated soon after the season took off. She is set to make a return to the show after she previously admitted that she was going to wait for Zachariah after being dumped.

Tune in on Sunday, July 2, at 9 pm to watch the upcoming episode of Love Island UK Season 10 on ITV.

