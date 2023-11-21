What did Dino Rojas-Moreno do? Criminal complaint explored as Laguna Beach murder suspect is charged

On November 15, 2023, the Laguna Beach Police Department, along with assistance from the Newport Beach and Anaheim Police Departments, apprehended 26-year-old Dino Rojas-Moreno in Laguna Hills. This was in connection with his alleged involvement in the murder of 27-year-old Tatum Goodwin.

A press release by the Orange County District Attorney's Office stated that on November 12, 2023, at around 8:20 am, a construction worker found the body of Tatum Goodwin on a construction site in the 100 block of South Coast Highway in Laguna Beach. The body was located under a chain link fence, with a sandbag placed on the head.

Expand Tweet

On November 17, 2023, Dino Rojas-Moreno was charged with one felony enhancement of special circumstances of committing murder in the commission of a kidnapping. He was also charged with one felony count of murder and one felony enhancement for the personal use of a weapon.

Laguna Beach murder suspect allegedly beat the victim to death with a fire extinguisher

According to the press release by the Orange County District Attorney's Office, on November 12, 2023, at about 1 am, Dino Rojas-Moreno allegedly approached Tatum Goodwin in a nearby parking lot and assaulted her near her parked car.

The press release by the Orange County District Attorney's Office stated that following the assault, Dino forcefully dragged Tatum behind the parking lot, down a short alley, and to a secluded spot behind a movie theatre that was under construction.

Moreno did not show up to work the day of the incident after claiming he had been jumped by several men in Santa Ana.

As per the press release by the Orange County District Attorney's Office, Dino Rojas-Moreno reportedly beat Tatum Goodwin to death with a fire extinguisher at the construction site in Laguna Beach.

Following the arrest, Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert said:

"This arrest was the result of outstanding police work by our Investigations team that worked tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to bring justice to Tatum Goodwin and her family."

Orange County District Attorney's Office reported that it remains unclear if Tatum Goodwin shared any prior relationship with Dino Rojas-Moreno.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said:

"The loss of an innocent life is a travesty for the entire community. It is heartbreaking that a young woman with her entire future ahead of her had her life ended in such a brutal way and then discarded like her life never matter. She mattered, and the Orange County District Attorney's Office is committed to ensuring justice is served."

Dino Rojas-Moreno's date of arraignment was scheduled for November 20, 2023, at the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana in Department C5. If convicted, he can receive the death penalty.

Laguna Beach murder suspect pleaded not guilty

The Orange County Register reported that during a brief hearing in a Santa Ana courtroom on the morning of November 20, 2023, Dino Rojas-Moreno pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to the report by The Orange County Register, Dino only spoke to answer when Orange County Superior Court Judge Andre Manssourian asked to confirm his date of birth and to agree to his next pretrial hearing, which is slated for January 30, 2024.

The report by The Orange County Register stated that the judge ruled for Dino Rojas-Moreno to remain in custody without the possibility of bail.