What did Eboni K Williams say? Bus driver comments spark raging online debate

American lawyer Eboni K Williams sparked a debate online after she expressed her views about “dating a bus driver.” On April 29, the official page of the Grio shared a video clip from a discussion between the 39-year-old personality and motivational speaker Iyanla Vanzant, where she asked Williams if she would date a bus driver while speaking about modern women and femininity.

After a moment of hesitation, Williams said:

“If he owns the bus. If he owns it. If he owns the bus, Iyanla.”

To this, Vanzant immediately interrupted and pointed out the problem with Eboni K Williams' remarks and the topic in general.

“Because the standards and requisites — and I’m not talking about him laying on the sofa playing video games all day — but the standards and the criteria that we use to measure men is off for who we are as women and who they are in this society.”

Explaining her stance, Iyanla Vanzant added:

“I would date a bus driver if he loved driving the bus. If he was a man of integrity. If he was good to his mama. If he treated me well, I would date a bus driver. But we think that it’s another human being’s responsibility to give us what we need, instead of us building together.”

Twitter reacts to Eboni K Williams' comments on dating bus drivers

The conversation, according to Essence, emphasized the long-running argument regarding black women being required to settle or date below their educational level or income, but women of other races are typically encouraged to pursue higher-earning spouses who can provide for them.

After Eboni K Williams' comments on whether she would date a bus driver or not went viral, Twitterati engaged in a heated debate. While several users slammed the lawyer for saying that she would date a bus driver if he owned the bus, others were furious that a black woman was asked to consider settling down for less, considering she earns millions.

Others stated that her thought process is the reason why Eboni is single, while some mocked that no men from all professions would like to date her.

The Jay Agenda @JayJurden Do y’all really want a bus driver to have to date Eboni Williams anyway? give that man some peace when he get home Do y’all really want a bus driver to have to date Eboni Williams anyway? give that man some peace when he get home

Saint Negrita (Vaccine Shaw) @AsthmaPumpPuffa Iyanla is so unserious asking Eboni Williams if she'd date a bus driver. The woman is a lawyer and a political pundit who travels in the kinds of circles where she'd be hard pressed to accidentally meet a bus driver. Maybe a chartered plane pilot, but a bus driver??? Bffr Iyanla is so unserious asking Eboni Williams if she'd date a bus driver. The woman is a lawyer and a political pundit who travels in the kinds of circles where she'd be hard pressed to accidentally meet a bus driver. Maybe a chartered plane pilot, but a bus driver??? Bffr

ferkus on the present @yagirltoomuch Two things can be true at once.

1. You don’t have to want to date a bus driver

2. Calling bus drivers mediocre is rude Two things can be true at once. 1. You don’t have to want to date a bus driver 2. Calling bus drivers mediocre is rude

Litecoin Moses.LTC Ⓜ🕸 @l3l2ucelee



Very smug like society doesn't run off people who drive and transport on the bus. @DEJACKS43492044 "If he owns the bus"Very smug like society doesn't run off people who drive and transport on the bus. @DEJACKS43492044 "If he owns the bus" Very smug like society doesn't run off people who drive and transport on the bus.

BamaMelanoidRebel @MelanoidBama @DEJACKS43492044 When she made this face, she had zero interest of finding a common ground. Women like her will ask for answers and then refuse to adhere to anything. Ma’am enjoy your success and achievements alone. Men are willing to find his wife at a daycare or Waffle House but she’s settling? @DEJACKS43492044 When she made this face, she had zero interest of finding a common ground. Women like her will ask for answers and then refuse to adhere to anything. Ma’am enjoy your success and achievements alone. Men are willing to find his wife at a daycare or Waffle House but she’s settling? https://t.co/WCtobwcyiF

Irami Osei-Frimpong @IramiOF They took a picture outside of Eboni Williams' place. They took a picture outside of Eboni Williams' place. https://t.co/AbLDmq90rf

I sell weave to my community. @julianthepastor Most men ain’t looking for an Eboni Williams let alone men who own their bus 🤣 Most men ain’t looking for an Eboni Williams let alone men who own their bus 🤣

Delano Squires @DelanoSquires People are free to have their preferences, but this exchange explains why some women feel the dating pool is shallow. Most of the men I grew up around worked blue-collar jobs, but to many women today w/degrees, a relationship w/them would be “dating down.”

People are free to have their preferences, but this exchange explains why some women feel the dating pool is shallow. Most of the men I grew up around worked blue-collar jobs, but to many women today w/degrees, a relationship w/them would be “dating down.”https://t.co/8xFioxaGC0

Eboni K Williams and DJ Envy had a heated back-and-forth over her comments

While appearing on May 4's episode of The Breakfast Club, Eboni K Williams and DJ Envy got entangled in a heated argument over her comments on dating a bus driver.

Williams' stance not only sparked outrage on the internet but also prompted Envy to question her about "mediocrity" on Thursday's episode.

The radio host accused her of hypocrisy based on the content of her books, such as advocating "pro-Black" rhetoric to black males while dating individuals of other ethnicities. He also said that they are both trying to help black people, but that he "doesn't put people down" while doing it.

DJ Envy said:

“How do you talk about how much you’re uplifting and going for Black people when that’s not even what you’re looking for?”

To this, Eboni K Williams, who was previously engaged to a white man, said:

“I would love to know DJ Envy how you know what I’m looking for.”

From there, Envy said that both of his parents were "exceptional," even though she thought their daily jobs were "mediocre." He then spoke about how his parents worked hard to send him to college, so he doesn't think of them or anyone else in their place as "average."

Williams then said:

“DJ Envy, you’re dead a** wrong for framing it as me sh*tt*ng on them.”

DJ Envy went on to say that normal workers are what keep the lights on and keep him busy and paid. He also said that her words hurt the people who buy her books and support her. The duo ended the conversation by agreeing to disagree.

