What is embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma? Kelley Holdren obituary details explored as wave of tributes pour in for beloved flight nurse 

The University of Chicago Aeromedical Network (UCAN) is mourning the loss of flight nurse Kelley Holdren. The 48-year-old passed away on November 21, leaving many saddened. According to the organization, the flying enthusiast lost her battle to embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma. Community members have since taken to the internet to share their deepest condolences.

UCAN took to their official Facebook account to share the tragic news. They revealed that Kelley Holdren was their Chief Flight Nurse and helped the Indiana and Illinois emergency services. In the tributary post they wrote:

“To our chief flight nurse, just as you would’ve wanted us to, we will continue to honor her and abide by the legacy she has left behind us. To our chief flight nurse, just as you would’ve wanted us to, we’ll continue to hold our heads high as we step off the elevator onto the 13th floor, we’ll continue to give our patients the best possible care that you have trained us to do, we’ll continue to remain a family and be there for one another and most importantly (what you’ve always stressed the most) we’ll all come home.”

According to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma is a dangerous and aggressive tumor that is formed in the embryonic skeletal muscle tissues. Such tumors can be quickly diagnosed due to their apparent symptoms like bleeding noses, blurry vision, difficulty in passing urine, vomiting, constipation and more.

Kelley Holdren served as the president of the Air & Surface Transport Nurses Association

According to UCAN, Holdren was not only “an avid member of the aeromedical network,” but was also the president of the Air & Surface Transport Nurses Association (ASTNA). She was also an Administrative Director at the prestigious organization.

She joined the University of Chicago Hospitals in 1998. After a brief tenure, she embarked on an eight-year long tenure as a flight nurse with AeroCare, Inc. She also worked as a consultant at Rodan + Fields.

Prior to becoming a leader at the reputed companies, she attained her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from the University of Illinois. She also received her Master of Science in Nursing and Business Administration degree from the Benedictine University.

10 months ago, fellow flight nurse Teri Campbell took to LinkedIn to promote a Grand Slam Raffle. The event was held to raise funds for Holdren’s cancer treatment.

She is married to Cliff Holdren III and the two are parents to their daughters Isabella and Hannah Holdren.

Tributes pour in as Kelley Holdren passes away

Netizens were extremely saddened by the shocking news. Several Chicago community members took to the internet to share their condolences. Many remembered Kelley Holdren for her hard work and kindness. While sharing their condolences with her family, netizens said:

Tributes pour in as beloved flight nurse passes away (Image via UCAN- University of Chicago Aeromedical Network/Facebook)

According to Legacy, visitation will be allowed at the Smits Funeral Home, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. on November 27 between 3 pm and 8 pm for community members to say their goodbyes to Kelley Holdren. People can also send their memorial contributions to the Hobart Humane Society.