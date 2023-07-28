What is the Epley maneuver ? Treatment explored as Google searches for vertigo counter measure skyrocket 

The term Epley maneuver is trending on Google search as many internet users are exploring the treatment for vertigo on Google. As per Google search trends, New Zealand topped the list for the search of this term, following Canada, United States, United Kingdom and Australia. Other than this, people also searched for ‘Epley maneuvre video at home’.

It is worth noting that this is a exercise that is carried out on a person by a professional to help with the symptoms of Benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV). BPPV is a common condition of the inner ear that can cause brief episodes of intense dizziness or vertigo when the head is moved in certain positions.

It was developed by Dr. John Epley in 1980 as a non-invasive and effective way to reposition the displaced calcium carbonate crystals (otoconia or "ear rocks") within the inner ear.

What is Epley maneuver ? Know all about this treatment

Epley maneuver, also known as the canalith repositioning procedure, is a specialized technique used to treat a common inner ear condition called benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV).

Epley maneuver involves a sequence of specific head and body movements, typically performed by a healthcare professional or a trained therapist. The patient is guided through various positions that help relocate the displaced crystals away from the semicircular canals and into a part of the inner ear where they don't cause balance problems.

During the procedure, the patient may experience temporary dizziness or vertigo as the crystals move through the inner ear. However, this discomfort is part of the process and usually subsides as the crystals settle into their new position.

It's crucial to have this exercise conducted by a qualified individual to ensure its safety and effectiveness. While this technique is highly successful for BPPV, it may not be suitable for other types of balance disorders or vertigo. If someone experiences recurring dizziness or balance issues, it's essential to seek medical attention for proper diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

Can people practice Epley maneuver treatment at home?

Practicing the Epley maneuver at home can be effective for some individuals who have been diagnosed with benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV) and have been instructed by their healthcare provider on how to perform the maneuver correctly.

However, it's crucial to emphasize that not everyone should attempt this at home without proper guidance and diagnosis, as the procedure may not be suitable for all types of vertigo or balance disorders.

If you've been diagnosed with BPPV and have received proper instructions from a healthcare professional, you may be able to perform a modified version of the Epley maneuver at home.

It's essential to follow the specific instructions provided by your healthcare professional, as they may have tailored the maneuver based on your individual condition and the affected ear.

Again, it's crucial to stress that performing the epley maneuver at home should only be done under the guidance of a healthcare provider who has diagnosed you with BPPV and provided appropriate instructions. If you experience any worsening of symptoms or have concerns about performing the Epley maneuver at home, seek medical attention for further evaluation and assistance.