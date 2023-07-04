What to expect from Bake Off: The Professionals 2023 

Bake Off: The Professionals is returning to the screens with season 8 set to premiere on Tuesday, July 4 at 8 pm ET on Channel 4. This beloved baking competition showcases a fresh batch of talented pastry chefs competing for the prestigious title. This year, the show has some exciting changes, including new challenges and a new co-host.

The new season of Bake Off: The Professionals will see familiar faces like The Great British Bake Off alumni and Junior Bake Off judge Liam Charles, who will host the show. Joining him will be a new co-host, Ellie Taylor, a comedian, actress, and writer. The duo is all set to introduce some new challenges to a brand-new set of contestants.

Bake Off: The Professionals season 8's new co-host is Ellie Taylor

Ted Lasso star Ellie Taylor has been announced as the show’s new co-host, replacing Stacey Solomon. As Liam Charles returns to Firle Place in Sussex, he brings with him a contagious enthusiasm and a wealth of baking expertise. Known for his previous appearances on The Great British Bake Off and his role as a judge on Junior Bake Off, Liam is no stranger to the world of competitive baking.

Together, Liam and Ellie are all set to create a dynamic hosting duo that promises to keep fans entertained throughout the competition.

Returning to the judges’ panel are two esteemed culinary experts who need no introduction - Benoit Blin, the Chef Pâtissier at Raymond Blanc’s renowned Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, and Cherish Finden, the former Executive Pastry Chef of the Pan Pacific London Hotel.

Upcoming challenges on Bake Off: The Professionals

The challenges in the latest installment of Bake Off: The Professionals promise to push the contestants to new heights of creativity and skill. Familiar family favorites like bread and butter pudding and Banoffee pie will be reimagined in the "Ordinary becomes the Extraordinary" showpiece challenges, offering a fresh take on beloved classics. This season promises to deliver some of the out-of-the-world dishes.

One of the most anticipated additions to this season's Bake Off: The Professionals is the introduction of a fully suspended showpiece challenge centered around the theme of "Take Flight." This awe-inspiring task will require the teams to create gravity-defying masterpieces that capture the essence of flight.

From soaring birds to floating clouds, these showpieces will push the boundaries of structural design and showcase the contestants' technical prowess and artistic vision.

List of brand-new baking professionals coming to the show

The chefs curating these out-of-the-world dishes are:

Andrew and Raf from Harwoods Patisseries

Annie and Subin from The Dorchester

Caroline and Martin from Bisous Bisous

Baking professionals Mustapha and Tracy

Chantelle and Kasia from Glenapp Castle

Margo and Ally from Lexington Catering

Baking professionals Martyn and Jenny

Mauro and Daniel from The Landmark London

Mayank and Dharma from St James’ Court, A Taj Hotel

Baking professionals Naira and Andrea

Nicoletta and Georgina from Meraki Baking Studio

So, prepare to be captivated by the imagined tantalizing aroma of freshly baked pastries, the mouthwatering visuals of delectable desserts, and the sheer talent and dedication of the baking professionals on season 8.

