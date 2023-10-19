What did Gabriella Karefa-Johnson say about Israel? Vogue contributing editor-at-large removes job title from Instagram after backlash

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, the New York-based stylist and editor-at-large at Vogue, has recently removed her job title from her Instagram account after criticizing the Israeli government over their attacks on Gaza in retaliation to Hamas.

She unleashed a rant on October 8, 2023, calling Israel an “apartheid state” that was committing “genocide” and even comparing the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) to a “terrorist organization,” as per The New York Post.

The stylist voiced her opinions on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict on Instagram stories and said,

"It’s so disappointing to see the utter lack of understanding of the basic tenets and tactics of colonization, and one’s willingness to justify and defend those systems which have only ever oppressed."

She continued to share her discontentment over seeing celebrities support Israel after their continued attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Disclaimer: This article mentions violence and war crime.

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson's comments on Israel as she removes Vogue job title from social media

Gabriella talks about the Israel-Palestine conflict on Instagram stories. (Images via Instagram/@gabriellak_j)

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson became the first black woman to style a Vogue cover in 2021. She has styled many celebrities, including Vice President Kamala Harris, singer Selena Gomez, poet Amanda Gorman, and friend and model Gigi Hadid, as per Vogue.

On October 8, 2023, a day after the Hamas attack on Israel, she went on a rant about the Israel-Palestine conflict, condemning the Israeli government for their continued "genocide" of the Gaza Strip, as per The New York Times.

She began by expressing her displeasure with celebrities who were applauding Israel's actions against Palestinian people in retribution for Hamas' disruption on their soil. The attack saw 1,300 Israelis killed and about 200 people captured as hostages, as per CNN.

After expressing her disappointment, Karefa-Johnson continued by saying,

"Damn. I hate when Instagram shows me what I hope I never know about the people I follow and their horrifying belief systems."

A few minutes later, she posted a lengthy statement saying,

"Where is God? There is no faith here. There is no holy crusade. There is only evil and atrocity. I cannot believe that the world is watching in silence as a GENOCIDE — a mass Palestinian extinction plan — is happening before our very eyes. These are WAR CRIMES."

The 32-year-old editor and stylist also shared the exchange that took place between her and former French Vogue stylist Celia Azoulay, and later fellow stylist Braydon Nelson. In both cases, Karefa-Johnson maintained her stance and also called the IDF a terrorist group.

After hitting out against fellow colleagues and celebrities and sparking outrage, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson removed her title from her Instagram bio, which said that she was the global contributing editor-at-large for Vogue. It was changed to "Many Things" on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, as per The New York Post.

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson continued to talk about the "ethnic cleansing" being done by Israel and how Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced the complete siege over Gaza, stating that there would be "no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed," in an already impoverished area, as per Business Insider.

It is still unclear if Gabriella Karefa-Johnson has left the job at Vogue altogether or not.

Vogue and its parent company, Condé Nast, distanced themselves from the stylist's views as a representative gave a statement, saying,

"Gabriella’s social media posts and opinions are her own and do not represent those of the company."

Another source ensured that no one at Vogue asked Gabriella to remove her bio and that she was not a full-time employee of the magazine, as per The New York Post.