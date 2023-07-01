What is Gabrielle "Gabby" Jeffery's job? Meet the Casa Amor single from Love Island season 10

In Love Island season 10, some contestants are currently enjoying their journey along with their partners while others are still getting to know each other. The show is now all set to add an extra dose of drama as the original cast members will soon be separated and made to live with the new contestants as part of Love Island X Casa Amor 2023.

Ultimately, the original cast members will have to decide whether they want to stay with their original partner or couple up with a new single contestant. The Mirror reported that Love Island X Casa Amor 2023 will debut on ITV2 on July 2, 2023.

As per The Sun, the synopsis of the new episode reads:

"[Casa Amor is] going to be the most shocking twist yet because the cast has no idea it’s coming – filming starts tomorrow and it’ll be on screen this weekend.”

A total of six single men and six single women are currently gearing up to feature on the show, including Gabrielle "Gabby" Jeffery.

Jeffrey is originally from Tyneside but lives in Manchester. She is currently working at PrettyLittleThing.com as a Creative Assistant.

Love Island X Casa Amor cast member Gabrielle "Gabby" Jeffery has a career in the fashion industry

Gabrielle "Gabby" Jeffery completed her degree in Fashion Communication at Liverpool John Moores University in 2020. Apart from studying, she also worked as a Visual Merchandiser at Baytree Interiors. In the following months, Gabrielle "Gabby" Jeffery took on a job as a Sales Assistant at Primark and then went on to join Tommy Hilfiger as a Sales Assistant in 2019.

She has also worked at Inditex in the past and modeled for PrettyLittleThing. She took on the role of Creative Assistant at PrettyLittleThing.com in February 2021, as per her LinkedIn account, and has been working at the company ever since.

She has about 8k followers on Instagram and often gives her fans glimpses of her adventure trips, the time she spends with friends and family, her wardrobe and style, and more.

Over the years, she has traveled across Los Vegas, Ibiza, California, Italy, London, Sydney, Paris, Los Angeles, Miami, and more.

Her goal as she enters the show is to find someone she can connect with.

"I’m off to find love in the @loveisland villa," her Instagram bio reads.

Throughout Love Island's history, there have been many instances where great relationships have been broken after the Casa Amor twist. It will be exciting to see what the new contestants of the reality show bring to the table in the upcoming episodes.

In addition to Gabrielle "Gabby" Jeffery, Benjamin Noel, Elom Ahlijah-Wilson, Kodie Murphy, Lochan Nowacki, Ouzy See, Zachary Ashford, Abi Moores, Amber Wise, Danielle Mazhindu, Molly Marsh, and Tink Reading will also appear on Casa Amor 2023. Fans are now eager to see how the new cast members will impact the existing connections on the show.

ITV 2 will broadcast the latest episode of Love Island X Casa Amor 2023 on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

