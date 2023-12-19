What did Gérard Depardieu do? Allegations explored as museum removes legendary actor's statue

A waxwork representation of renowned French actor Gérard Depardieu has been removed from the Grevin Museum following a series of s*xual assault allegations against the actor. The museum, located in Paris, took this action after receiving negative reactions from visitors and facing criticism on social media.

Depardieu, 74, has been under judicial investigation since 2020, accused of r*pe and s*xual assault. In April 2023, 13 women made additional accusations, leading to further scrutiny. The removal of the wax statue adds to the growing list of institutions distancing themselves from Depardieu amid the ongoing controversy.

Allegations and investigations against Gérard Depardieu

Depardieu, a veteran of around 170 films, faced judicial investigation in 2020 over suspicions of rape and s*xual assault. Subsequently, in April 2023, 13 women accused him of s*xual misconduct or harassment. The actor vehemently denies all allegations.

Paris prosecutors are also examining the apparent suicide of actress Emmanuelle Debever, who accused Depardieu of s*xual assault in 2019. She had alleged on Facebook that Depardieu had fondled her while shooting the film Danton in 1982.

A documentary titled Gérard Depardieu: la chute d’un ogre (Gérard Depardieu: The Fall of the Ogre), aired on France 2, brought the allegations back into the spotlight, featuring claims of s*xual misconduct by Depardieu. The program showcased footage of the actor making obscene remarks and engaging in s*xist behavior.

Consequences and public response

The removal of Depardieu's waxwork from the Grevin Museum aligns with a broader trend of distancing from the actor. Belgian authorities also revoked his honorary citizenship, and Quebec, Canada withdrew its top honor.

French Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak hinted at the possibility of stripping Depardieu of the Legion of Honour. The actor's family has decried the allegations as an "unprecedented conspiracy" against him.

Several figures in the French film industry have distanced themselves from Gérard Depardieu since the documentary's broadcast. Despite the public scrutiny, there is no court ruling against the actor as of now.

Looking at Gérard Depardieu's professional journey

Depardieu gained prominence in 1973 with Les Valseuses (Going Places). His notable achievements include winning the Best Actor award at Cannes in 1990 for Cyrano de Bergerac and earning an Oscar nomination for the same role.

The English-language comedy Green Card, also from 1990, extended his acclaim globally. Beyond his film career, Depardieu garnered attention for criticizing French tax laws, prompting his move to Belgium.

The scandal surrounding Depardieu highlights problems about responsibility and the implications of such charges on the memory of a renowned figure, particularly as investigations continue and institutions, such as the Grevin Museum and government honours, remove themselves.

The public response remains dynamic, with ongoing discussions about the potential consequences for the actor in both legal and public spheres.