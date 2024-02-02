What was Griselda Blanco's childhood like? Cocaine godmother reportedly helped kidnap a boy at 11

Netflix's autobiographical series chronicling the life of Griselda Blanco was recently released and it has got everyone talking.

Since the show was released on January 25, 2024, it immediately shot to the top and was ranked in multiple countries.

The show mostly received positive reviews from the critics and the audiences. Sofia Vergara's take on the "Black Widow" and "Cocaine Godmother" was highly praised.

The show also quite naturally generated curiosity amongst the audiences about Blanco and her life as a cocaine dealer. People were also highly curious about her life as a child and what led her to join the drug trade.

Where was Griselda Blanco born?

There is some confusion regarding Blanco's birthplace. While some believe that Griselda Blanco was born in Cartagena, Colombia, others believe that she was born in Santa Marta, Colombia.

Blanco was born Griselda Blanco Restrepo and hailed from a catholic family. She received her baptism in a church in Santa Marta, Colombia.

She grew up in extreme poverty and engaged in minor criminal acts from a very young age.

At the ripe age of three, she moved to Medellín with her mother, which was, at the time, the hub of criminal activity.

What crimes did Griselda Blanco commit in her young days?

As mentioned already, Griselda was exposed to a life of crime at a very young age. Growing up in extreme poverty she was always involved in criminal activities that would be able to make her some money.

Charles Cosby, who is believed to be Blanco's ex-lover in a recent interview with The Sun has divulged some details about the drug queenpin's early life. One such detail involves the kidnapping of a boy while Blanco was just 11.

According to him, when the boy's family denied ransom in return for their child, Blanco mercilessly shot him and killed him.

There are also rumours that Blanco was a serial pickpocketer. Besides this, it is also alleged that Blanco engaged in prostitution at some point in her life. However, this claim has been denied by her.

When did Griselda Blanco die? Death reason and location explored

Griselda Blanco's life is definitely one for the history books. A testament to the same are the innumerable films and shows that have already been made about the "Cocaine Godmother."

Throughout her career, Blanco has had her fair share of encounters with the law. However, none of them had been so powerful as to completely wipe her away from existence.

Despite having multiple charges on her, Blanco never received a death sentence. Which is why people are often puzzled when they hear how she actually died.

In 1985 Blanco was jailed for 15 years for her drug trafficking activities. Later on, charges of murder were also pressed on her. However, due to the dearth of evidence, the accusation was not found to be credible.

In 1998 Blanco finally admitted to her crimes and sought a reduced sentence in return. After six years she was deported to Colombia where she reportedly retired from all types of criminal activity.

It was only in 2012 that Blanco was killed while she was leaving a butcher shop in Medellín. Reports suggest that she was killed by a gunman on a motorcycle.

You can watch Griselda Blanco's journey come to life in Netflix's Griselda. All six episodes of the show are currently available on the platform.