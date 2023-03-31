What did Gwyneth Paltrow say to Terry Sanders? Viral video post-verdict sparks hilarious reactions online

American actress Gwyneth Paltrow won the ski crash trial against retired optometrist Terry Sanderson over a collision that happened eight years ago. On March 30, a jury found that 76-year-old Sanderson was at fault in a ski collision that occurred on February 26, 2016, at Utah's Deer Valley Resort.

After three hours of deliberation, the two-week trial concluded with the 50-year-old star emerging as the winner and was awarded $1 and legal fees as requested.

The Recount @therecount After a jury finds her not at fault, Gwyneth Paltrow appears to whisper “I wish you well” to Terry Sanderson, the man who sued her over a 2016 ski collision in Utah. After a jury finds her not at fault, Gwyneth Paltrow appears to whisper “I wish you well” to Terry Sanderson, the man who sued her over a 2016 ski collision in Utah. https://t.co/8veYt0gQIk

As Gwyneth Paltrow was leaving the court, she approached Sanderson and said:

“I wish you well.”

To this, the retired optometrist appeared to say:

“Thank you, dear.”

"The shade": Twitter reactions on Gwyneth Paltrow's post-verdict move

JAY @JayBinder_ #GwynethPaltrow whispered “I wish you well” to Dr. Sanderson, the man who sued her over ski crash, as she left the courtroom with her $1 victory. #GwynethPaltrow whispered “I wish you well” to Dr. Sanderson, the man who sued her over ski crash, as she left the courtroom with her $1 victory. https://t.co/BOLEVoeEad

After Gwyneth Paltrow's video of wishing Terry Sanderson "well" went viral, Twitter reacted hilariously to it. Several users shared memes marking Paltrow's win, with many suggesting the actress' gesture was layered with sass.

Others shared GIFs making fun of the Iron Man star's expressions when she was leaving the courtroom after the verdict.

Joey Monda @joeymonda Gwyneth Paltrow on the ski slopes this winter Gwyneth Paltrow on the ski slopes this winter https://t.co/uGAjH8VzVu

Gwyneth Paltrow is "pleased" with the outcome of the trial

After winning the trial, Paltrow took to her Instagram story to thank the jury and the judge for their time on the case.

Screenshot of Paltrow's Instagram story.

"I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity. I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case."

In a statement obtained by People Magazine, Paltrow's attorney Stephen Owens stated that the actress will continue to raise her voice for what is right:

"We are pleased with this unanimous outcome and appreciate the judge and jury's thoughtful handling of the case. Gwyneth has a history of advocating for what she believes in — this situation was no different and she will continue to stand up for what is right."

Terry Sanderson's lawyer C. Peter Sorensen shared in a statement that he and his client are "disappointed" with the verdict but thanked the judge and the jury for their efforts.

"We will spend the next while evaluating and discussing where we go from here."

The trial began on March 21 and had testimonies from Paltrow, Sanderson, and his two daughters, who were the witness of what happened after the collision.

