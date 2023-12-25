What happened at the Airbus Atlantic Christmas dinner? Menu explored as 700 fall sick in aftermath

A Christmas dinner organized at the Airbus Atlantic on December 14, 2023, reportedly left around 700 staff members sick with vomiting and diarrhea. An investigation has been launched into the matter to find the cause behind the food poisoning.

According to Simple Flying, the dinner was attended by around 2,600 people. Secretary for the Airbus Atlantic works committee Jean-Claude Iribarren said that the company's canteen made the food, a process they have followed every year.

"People have been a little hasty about the causes. We are obliged to keep samples of every product served in the restaurant. They will be analysed by the ARS [health authorities]. The investigation will take several more days," Iribarren said.

CNN reported that the situation was not so serious since most employees continued working the next day. The exact number of employees that suffered the complications is yet to be confirmed since Airbus alleged that only 100 employees were affected by the food.

On December 14, several Airbus Atlantic staff members attended the Christmas celebration at the company's canteen, where guests could access luxurious food at €15, including tournedos, scallop casseroles, chocolate hazelnut verrines, and more.

La Dépêche reported that around 700 guests suffered from complications like vomiting and diarrhea within the next two days after having the food. Following the incident, the food served at the location was seized for investigation, and the results are expected to be revealed soon.

Regional Health Agency is also working to find the cause behind the reported health complications. People who attended the event received an epidemiological questionnaire.

According to Evening Standard, Airbus also shared a statement describing the incident as an "isolated event" and saying that the sick members are slowly recovering.

"The health of our employees remains our primary concern and we are fully cooperating with the ARS health agency to identify the cause of the illness and ensure this cannot happen again in the future," a spokesperson for the European aeronautics company told CNN.

The Guardian reported that some Airbus Atlantic employees shared their experience, with one of them saying that he suffered from "colic and headaches." One of the guests revealed that a few employees had to remain in bed and were still confused about what exactly had happened to them.

A similar incident happened in France in September 2023

In September 2023, an Irish man was hospitalized after he was diagnosed with botulism. The diagnosis was revealed after he ate in a French restaurant called Tchin Tchin Wine Bar, as per BBC.

The man's wife was also hospitalized for similar reasons, but she died after being discharged. Apart from the husband-wife duo, others were diagnosed with health issues after having food at the same restaurant, and the Health Service Executive of Ireland requested people to get medical help in case they had visited the restaurant.

BBC reported that around 12 people were diagnosed with health problems, and five of them had to be put on respiratory support.