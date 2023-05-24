What happened to Annie Namou? Suspect arrested as Detroit woman fatally shot in a parking lot 

A Michigan man has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder after allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend, Annie Namou, in front of their child. Gregory Keyier-Deniro Davis, 43, is also facing charges of assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm, four counts of felony firearm second offense, and felonious assault, according to reports from FOX 2.

The suspect was arraigned on Tuesday, May 23, following the tragic incident that took place on May 20.

Expressing her deep concern over the death of Annie Namou, Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald described the incident as "horrific and tragic." She also highlighted the alarming statistics surrounding intimate partner violence, stating that an average of 70 women are shot and killed by their partners each month in the United States.

Annie Namou is the fourth woman to be killed in the region

Annie Namou was fatally shot in the parking lot of Legend Motors, where she was employed, located at 8 Mile and Wyoming, on May 20. She is the fourth woman in the region to be killed by a current or former romantic partner since mid-April.

Prosecutors claim that Davis, the suspect, followed his ex-girlfriend to the car dealership where she worked. Once there, Davis reportedly used his own vehicle to block Annie Namou's car, preventing her from leaving. As Annie Namou attempted to flee, Davis allegedly shot her twice at close range. One of the weapons used was a 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun. She was shot in front of the couple's 10-year-old child who was inside Annie Namou's car.

A vigil was also held in Annie Namou's honor (Image via Legend Motors Ferndale/Facebook)

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office further revealed that Davis endangered other individuals by pointing the firearm at them and firing additional shots. Following the incident, Davis surrendered to the authorities.

Recognizing the severity of the crime, Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald's office has charged Davis with first-degree murder, the most serious offense under Michigan law. She emphasized the significance of the location where the incident occurred, as it unfolded in a place of business with other employees present just a few feet away.

Oakland County witnessing a series of disturbing incidents

In the past weeks, Oakland County has witnessed a series of disturbing incidents.

Dr. Calandra Green, the county's health officer, was found dead inside her Pontiac home. Patrice Wilson was kidnapped outside a hospital and later discovered dead in her vehicle.

Another woman was shot and killed in a hotel parking lot, with investigators pointing to her ex-boyfriend as the perpetrator. The ex-boyfriend was subsequently shot and killed by police, a report by FOX 2 stated.

The escalating nature of these incidents raises questions about when it is appropriate to seek assistance. Christine Kinal is the CEO of HAVEN, an organization dedicated to supporting victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, as well as their families.

Kinal emphasized the importance of trusting one's instincts and reaching out for help as soon as something feels amiss. HAVEN operates a 24-hour crisis line that can be reached at 248-334-1274. Kinal assured the public that there is always someone available to offer assistance and navigate the difficult circumstances that victims of domestic violence may face.

