What happened to the bodies on the submarine? Conspiracy theories run amok in wake of Titan implosion 

As the families of the Titan submarine implosion victims mourn the loss of their loved ones, netizens have taken to the internet to wonder what will happen to their bodies. The US Coast Guard confirmed that the passengers passed away after the sea vessel suffered a “catastrophic implosion.” They also added that the bodies of the five may never be recovered. Prior to the announcement, experts claimed that the deceased could possibly turn into mummies.

The victims- Suleman Dawood and his father Shahzada, Hamish Harding, Paul-Henri Nargeolet and OceanGate founder and CEO Stockton Rush descended the depths of the Atlantic on Sunday morning to view the Titanic wreckage. On Thursday, the US Coast Guard confirmed that their submarine suffered from a tragedy of its own.

Prior to news of the implosion making headlines, Nicholas Passalacqua, the director of forensic anthropology at Western Carolina University shared his own theory as to what would happen to the passengers if they died. In an interview with Insider, he claimed that the bodies of the five passengers can oddly be preserved inside the submarine. He said:

“Generally in an environment without oxygen, remains will not decompose much because the micro and macro organisms that would work to consume and decompose the tissues will be unable to survive.”

The same was confirmed by Melissa Connors, the director of the Forensic Investigation Research Station at Colorda Mesa University. She stated that the cold Atlantic temperatures could dry out the bodies if the submarine’s heating systems failed. She told the news outlet that the bodies could turn into “mummies.”

Netizens assert bodies will not be uncovered considering the submarine’s implosion

On Thursday, Read Admiral John Mauger from the US Coast Guard confirmed that debris was found following the submersible suffering from an implosion. He claimed that search parties were continuing to look into the underwater area however, recovering the bodies cannot be guaranteed.

Submarine specialist and co-founder of private sub company Sub-Merge Ofer Ketter said in an interview that the submersible must have turned into “dust” after suffering from the implosion. He also added that the pressure chamber where the passengers sat would have also imploded as it could not have withstood the pressure.

While seemingly stating that the bodies of the victims would have also disintegrated, he added that the passengers would have never known it happened “which is actually very positive in this negative situation.”

Several other netizens also took to the internet to state the same. They noted that recovering the victims' bodies would be impossible as they would have turned into “mini particles.” A few tweets read:

sova 🏹 SHINRI DAY @sovacide some of these questions on the titan press release are so fucking dumb wdym “are you going to recover the bodies” they probably disintegrated upon impact some of these questions on the titan press release are so fucking dumb wdym “are you going to recover the bodies” they probably disintegrated upon impact 💀

Norix ☀️🍉 @NorixDi This is not easy to digest, but there may not be remains of the #titan crewmen because of the implosion, their bodies may have turned into mini particles and liquified by the catastrophic pressure. This is not easy to digest, but there may not be remains of the #titan crewmen because of the implosion, their bodies may have turned into mini particles and liquified by the catastrophic pressure.

meg @themeganest People who are up in arms about the press conference being shut down as questions about body recovery were brought up... Do they not realize at that level of pressure when it imploded that those bodies likely don't exist? #Titan People who are up in arms about the press conference being shut down as questions about body recovery were brought up... Do they not realize at that level of pressure when it imploded that those bodies likely don't exist? #Titan

biggie molls @darthmoll_ the fact that more than one reporter asked WHAT ABOUT THE RECOVERY OF THE BODIES during that Titan recovery press conference is so embarrassing to me like what bodies are you talking about there are no bodies down there do you not know what catastrophic implosion means the fact that more than one reporter asked WHAT ABOUT THE RECOVERY OF THE BODIES during that Titan recovery press conference is so embarrassing to me like what bodies are you talking about there are no bodies down there do you not know what catastrophic implosion means

David Russel, a former Royal Navy submariner told Sky News in an interview that the victims would have been sitting in the pressure hull and the implosion would have killed them “instantaneously.”

David Mearns, a dive expert and friend of Harding and Nargeolet told in an interview with the BBC:

“The only solace in ant of it is they didn’t suffer for four days.”

Search parties have not confirmed as to what must have happened to the deceased victims.

