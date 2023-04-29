What happened to Bonnie Raitt? Reason behind postponement of upcoming tour shows explored

Grammy-winning musician Bonnie Raitt has announced the postponement of her upcoming May tour dates. The 73-year-old artist, known for her blues and rock-infused sound, will not be taking the stage for her shows in Athens, Georgia; Louisville, Kentucky; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as scheduled.

Her team issued a statement on Instagram, which stated in part,

"Bonnie has a medical situation that requires surgery to address."

Despite the setback, her loyal fans are still waiting for her return to the stage, and many are left wondering what caused the abrupt change of plans.

Bonnie Raitt postpones tour dates to undergo surgery for medical situation

Legendary singer and guitarist Bonnie Raitt has been forced to postpone her upcoming tour dates due to a "medical situation" that requires surgery. The news was announced via a statement on Raitt's official Twitter account, informing fans that the singer would not be performing at Brandi Carlile's Mothership Weekend and would reschedule shows in Athens, Louisville, Indianapolis, and Pittsburgh.

A statement posted to Raitt's Twitter account said,

"The Doctors says that in order for her to heal properly, they recommend she not perform for a couple of weeks."

The statement continued,

"We deeply apologize for this delay and inconvenience. It's always upsetting to have to disappoint her fans, band, crew and our promoters, but sometimes unforeseen things just happen."

The statement did not detail Raitt's medical situation or whether she would be ready for her June 1 concert in Dublin, Ireland. The message also instructed fans to hold onto their tickets, promising that they would remain valid for a rescheduled date.

For the time being, Raitt's health and well-being come first, and fans are expressing their love and support to the singer.

Bonnie Raitt rescheduled concert dates for Just Like That Tour

Fans of Bonnie Raitt were disappointed to learn that several dates of her Just Like That tour had to be postponed due to the singer's health issues. However, there's good news for those eager to see the blues-rock legend live. Raitt has announced new rescheduled dates for some of the postponed shows.

Rescheduled Dates for Bonnie Rait's tour:

Athens, GA - rescheduled date TBD 2024

Louisville, KY - rescheduled for June 30, 2023

Indianapolis, IN - rescheduled for July 1, 2023

Pittsburgh, PA - rescheduled date TBD 2024

According to a statement released by Raitt's team, the Athens, GA concert date is still to be determined for 2024. Meanwhile, the Louisville, KY show will now take place on June 30, 2023, and the Indianapolis, IN concert is set for July 1, 2023. Unfortunately, for Pittsburgh, PA, fans will have to wait a little longer as the new date for the show is yet to be announced.

Bonnie Raitt @TheBonnieRaitt Please hold onto your tickets; they will be valid for the rescheduled show date and additional information will be coming from your point of purchase.



(7/7) Please hold onto your tickets; they will be valid for the rescheduled show date and additional information will be coming from your point of purchase.(7/7)

Raitt's team has also urged fans to hold onto their original tickets, which will be valid for the rescheduled dates, and more information will come from your point-of-purchase platform.

The Just Like That tour kicked off last year to promote Raitt's latest studio album of the same name. It was a highly anticipated event, as Raitt had not been on tour since 2019. The blues singer-songwriter had to cancel several shows earlier this year due to health reasons.

Despite the delay, Raitt's loyal fans remain optimistic and eager to see her back on stage. With the rescheduled tour dates announced, they can now start counting down the days until they can experience the magic of Bonnie Raitt's music once again.

Bonnie Raitt's Just Like That wins Song of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards

At the 65th Annual Grammy Awards this February, Bonnie Raitt took home the Song of the Year prize for the title track of her latest album, Just Like That. The Blues Queen beat out a star-studded list of nominees, including Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Adele, Kendrick Lamar, and Beyoncé.

Bonnie Raitt's latest album, released last year on her own Redwing Records label, was recorded in Sausalito with a band that included bassist James Hutch Hutchinson, drummer Ricky Fataar, keyboardist and backing vocalist Glenn Patscha, and guitarist Kenny Greenberg. The album has received widespread critical acclaim for its raw, emotional songwriting and Raitt's soulful vocals.

In addition to her Song of the Year win, Bonnie Raitt was also honored with the Recording Academy's Lifetime Achievement Award the previous year, a testament to her enduring impact on the music industry. Raitt has long been a champion of social and political causes, using her music as a platform to raise awareness and effect change.

Poll : 0 votes