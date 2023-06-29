What happened to Brice Trossbach? Tribute pours in as Leonardtown firefighter dies in the line of duty

On Tuesday, June 27, 25-year-old Leonardtown firefighter Brice Trossbach died while responding to a building fire with the Naval District Washington Fire Department. While the details of Brice Trossbach's death have not been released, officials noted that in his last job with the fire department, he was fighting a house fire on Deer Wood Park Drive in St. Mary's County, Maryland.

According to NBC Washington, Brice Trossbach had been with the Naval District Washington Fire Department since 2019. Before that, he was a volunteer firefighter at the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department and Bay District Volunteer Fire Department. His father, Warren Trossbach, is also a lifelong member of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.

Fellow firefighters comment Brice Trossbach's death

According to The Baynet, Warren Trossbach used to bring Brice to the Leonardtown fire station for years. In 2013, 16-year-old Brice Trossbach officially joined the fire department. He served for six years before he began his work as a Naval District Washington Fire Fighter in August 2019.

Speaking to local reporters, Gerald Gardiner, Deputy Director of Emergency Services for St. Mary's County, discussed how he had seen Trossbach around the station since he was a child.

"I've known Brice since he was a little kid following his dad to the Leonardtown Fire Station when I was the Chief there, and he always wanted to be a firefighter. To see him come up from that kid, to the man and firefighter he'd become, makes this loss especially hard," Chief Gardiner said.

"His respect for those he helped, the mentorship he provided the younger guys coming up, and the service he gave to the nation and Southern Maryland community will leave a big hole in our hearts," he added.

USFRA.org @usfraorg It is with deep regret that we pass this on from NAS Patuxent River, announcing the tragic loss of one of our brave Firefighter Brice C. Trossbach, 25, who died in the Line of Duty while operating at a dwelling fire on June 27. Trossbach made the ultimate sacrifice while… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… It is with deep regret that we pass this on from NAS Patuxent River, announcing the tragic loss of one of our brave Firefighter Brice C. Trossbach, 25, who died in the Line of Duty while operating at a dwelling fire on June 27. Trossbach made the ultimate sacrifice while… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Nzsnu5YDhy

Fire Chief Chris Bell described Trossbach as a dedicated and courageous firefighter. He added that the deceased firefighter was always prepared to take on risky duties and mentor up-and-coming members of the department. Trossbach was also described as a student of the trade who was always willing to learn how to do his job better.

“Being a firefighter is not just a job but a calling. Brice Trossbach answered the call, and we will forever be grateful. Right now, words cannot convey the loss we are feeling, nor can they convey the pain we feel for his family," Chief Bell said.

"So, we will stand with them, extend our arms to support them, and lift our prayers for their peace and comfort. Our deepest sympathies to the Trossbach family,” he added.

The victim's family has not yet confirmed the plans surrounding the funeral arrangements for the late firefighter.

