What happened to Covey's mother in Black Cake? Explained

Black Cake is a drama series based on the novel by Charmaine Wilkerson. The story of the show revolves around the complex and secretive history of a Caribbean family. The narrative of the show often shifts between past and present to unveil the layers of family secrets.

The protagonist of the story is an Afro-Chinese Caribbean girl named Coventina "Covey" Lyncook. Covey is a runaway bride from Jamaica who flees after her husband's murder. The plot shows her trying to start anew in Europe as Eleanor Bennett. However, decades later, she faces misfortune and dies of cancer.

Before dying, she leaves her children, Byron and Benny, a flash drive that comprises untold stories of her journey from the Caribbean to America. The audio recordings reveal Covey's past secrets and her journey from the Caribbean to America. It must be noted that initially, Covey helped her mother, Mathilda Brown, in running her cake business in the Caribbean.

Mathilda Brown: The mother of Covey in Black Cake

A still of Covey from the show (Image via Hulu)

Brown runs a popular cake business in the Caribbean. However, Mathilda's sudden disappearance profoundly impacts Covey's life. This, in turn, led to significant changes. Consequently, the connections Mathilda established come to Covey's aid when she needs to escape a forced marriage.

Furthermore, Covey relocates to London and adopts her mother's surname, Brown. She does so to pay tribute to her mother.

What happens at the end of Black Cake?

In the season 1 finale, the story reaches a poignant climax. In the end, Covey, who is battling cancer, makes her last black cake. Furthermore, she passes the recipe to Byron. This symbolizes the continuation of her legacy. Moreover, Byron faces personal challenges, and during this time, Lynette reveals her pregnancy but is uncertain about their future together.

Meanwhile, Byron struggles with whether to reveal Covey's true identity in his eulogy. Consequently, overwhelmed by these events, he leaves the funeral early. Shortly thereafter, Etta arrives, explaining Jamaican traditions about honoring the dead. Etta's explanation adds a new perspective to the group. Subsequently, the group decides to hold a traditional Jamaican memorial dinner for Covey.

At this gathering, they share memories and address personal issues, creating a space for healing and reflection. In a surprising turn of events, Etta reveals her role in a plan that led to Little Man's poisoning. Moreover, she also revealed that this was the scheme originally aimed at stopping Covey's wedding.

What does the title Black Cake stand for?

Black Cake holds significant cultural importance in the Caribbean. It is a traditional dessert that is often made at the time of celebration. Furthermore, preparing the cake is a cherished ritual in many Caribbean households. The cake embodies a sense of heritage and identity as it aids in connecting people to their history and community.

Therefore, the title is emblematic of the Carribean roots of the show. Moreover, just as the cake stands for family and togetherness, the show also has a plot that revolves around family.

All in All, Black Cake is a poignant drama that intertwines family secrets, cultural heritage, and personal identity. The series, rooted in the rich backdrop of Caribbean culture, uses the symbol of the black cake to represent family legacy and the bonds that tie us to our past.