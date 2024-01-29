What happened to Dario from Griselda? Details of Blanco's third husband explored

Netflix’s Griselda depicted parts of the cocaine godmother’s life, including her husbands.

Dario Sepulveda, her third husband, was killed by Blanco’s paid assassins. That was after they had separated and Dario kidnapped his son, Michael, to bring him up in Colombia, away from Blanco. Each of Blanco’s previous husbands also met gruesome ends, either in her hands or orchestrated by her.

Griselda is the biographical crime miniseries on Netflix following the rise and fall of Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco. Powerful, ruthless and manipulative, the cartel owner loved her sons but put them in the business.

However, she did not hesitate to end other relationships if they did not work out for her, including her friends and husbands.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the show.

Griselda: Who was Dario, and what happened to him?

Expand Tweet

Dario Sepulveda was Blanco’s third husband, played by actor Alberto Guerra in the Netflix series Griselda. Dario was initially a hitman, known in the crime circle as a hired assassin. He met Blanco in 1978 when he was ordered to kill her, but the hired killer fell in love with his target.

According to Vice, they married the same year and welcomed a son, Blanco’s fourth and youngest. She named the child after Al Pacino’s character from The Godfather, Michael Corleone.

By this time, Blanco’s business was raging, and she was earning millions. As such, the family lived a lavish and decadent lifestyle, as per Vice.

Expand Tweet

With the marriage falling apart, Dario fled to Colombia in 1983, leaving the marital and business tensions behind him, but he kidnapped and took Michael with him. It's believed that Dario did not want Michael to join the family drug business.

As Vice points out, kidnapping Michael made Dario the target, and Blanco appointed assassins to kill him. Dario Sepulveda was shot in the head in front of his son. Michael was brought back to his mother in Miami, as the Netflix series shows.

What happened to Blanco’s previous husbands?

Guerra and Vergara as Dario and Blanco in the series (Image via Netflix)

As mentioned before, Dario was Blanco’s third husband. Her first husband was document forger Carlos Trujillo, who she married as a teenager.

They went on to have three sons from the marriage, Osvaldo, Dixon and Uber. They divorced in the late 1960s. Later, when Trujillo was killed in the early 1970s, Blanco was considered responsible for it.

After her divorce from Trujillo, Blanco got involved with a cocaine drug dealer, Alberto Bravo, whom she married. Using Bravo’s garment business as a cover, the couple went into trafficking.

Blanco even opened her own lingerie shop in Colombia designing undergarments that could contain compartments to carry stuff undetected.

Alberto Ammann with Vergara playing Bravo (Image via Netflix)

However, with a more successful business came a lack of trust, and Blanco believed that Bravo was stealing from her. During a shootout in Bogota, Blanco allegedly shot Bravo dead while sustaining a gun injury herself.

After killing Alberto Bravo, played in Griselda by Alberto Ammann of Narcos fame, Blanco was nicknamed Black Widow. After Bravo’s death, Blanco shifted to Miami to expand her business in the newly flourishing city, where she met her third husband, Dario.

Summing up about Griselda

The Netflix series presents a prominent figure in the American drug and crime world of the 1960s to 1980s. Ruling ruthlessly in a field that's predominantly male, Griselda Blanco, portrayed by Sofia Vergara, shows a drug boss who was also a mother.

While the life of the cocaine godmother is far from glamorous, her ingenuity in taking her business to the highest level using innovative approaches and employing women, particularly prostitutes from poor backgrounds, gave her the label of a lady entrepreneur.

Released on January 25, 2024, Griselda is available for streaming on Netflix.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.