What happened to Don Carmignani? Former SF fire commissioner injured in brutal attack one day after Bob Lee’s death

Last week, former San Francisco fire commissioner Don Carmignani, 53, was brutally and publicly attacked in front of a gas station by a man with a metal object, as per The Post. The incident took place in the Magnolia and Laguna streets of the Marina District, a few blocks away from where Carmignani lives.

According to Carmignani's family, it is unlikely that the former SF commissioner will be discharged soon from the San Francisco General Hospital.

Witnesses said Don Carmignani tried to escape the assault and run to Lombard Street, but the suspect followed and beat him with a large metal pipe, as per a report by KPIX.

San Francisco police have arrested a 24-year-old suspect, Garret Doty, in connection with the attack. He has been booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and battery causing serious bodily injury.

Don Carmignani was attacked a day after 43-year-old Cash App founder Bob Lee was stabbed to death by an unknown assailant.

Don Carmignani suffered injuries to his head and face

The 53-year-old victim was leaving his mother’s home at about 7 pm in the Marina District when a man attacked him with a crowbar, as per The Post.

One of the witnesses, Spencer Lehrman, was the one to call 911. The attack took place in front of his doorway near Magnolia and Laguna streets on April 5 around 7:20 pm, a report by CBS stated.

Michelle Tandler @michelletandler A disturbing crime wave hit San Francisco this week.



Tech leader Bob Lee was stabbed to death, cyclist Ethan Boyes was killed by a speeding car, and former fire commissioner Don Carmignani was brutally beaten by homeless addicts.



If this isn't a wake-up call, what will be? A disturbing crime wave hit San Francisco this week. Tech leader Bob Lee was stabbed to death, cyclist Ethan Boyes was killed by a speeding car, and former fire commissioner Don Carmignani was brutally beaten by homeless addicts.If this isn't a wake-up call, what will be?

Lehrman said:

"I saw a guy -- he clearly was hit in his head, he was bleeding from his head and a crazy guy with a crow bar and it was pretty disturbing."

On Thursday, April 6, the former SF fire commissioner underwent surgery and was still in the ICU until the next day. Joe Alioto-Veronese, a civil rights attorney and Don Carmignani's friend, said he noticed Doty and two others blocking the driveway. When the victim asked them to move, he was attacked in the back of the head by Doty.

Alioto-Veronese said:

"[Doty] was actually seen swinging the pipe and walking around the neighborhood after the attack. It’s dangerous here and the fact that this could happen to a big guy like Don Carmignani, that tells us it could happen to anybody in any neighborhood in San Francisco."

The father of the victim, Ray Carmignani, said his son suffered a fractured skull, a broken jaw, and cuts to the head and face that required 51 stitches.

Don Carmignani's assault sparks debate over safety along San Francisco streets

Alioto-Veronese blamed the lack of police patrolling the San Francisco streets for the assault.

He said:

"This is not a homeless issue, this is now a criminal issue and it's a mental health issue. The psyche ward of San Francisco General is in the city streets, and it has to stop."

Lt. Tracy McCray, vice president of the San Francisco Police Officers Association, stated that the department had a shortage of police officers, according to The Post.

Michelle Tandler @michelletandler We seem to have fully accepted chaos in our streets.



The other day I took a walk with my puppy, and then we came across this scene a few blocks from my apartment.



There was a couple smoking meth under the tree. I decided to stop and speak with them. We seem to have fully accepted chaos in our streets. The other day I took a walk with my puppy, and then we came across this scene a few blocks from my apartment. There was a couple smoking meth under the tree. I decided to stop and speak with them. https://t.co/2ySa1ibDRX

Spencer Lehrman, who witnessed the crime, said:

"I moved in here recently. There's a surprising amount of homeless activity. Unfortunately, it seems like some of them are kind of crazy."

Speaking about the suspect, Lehrman alleged to having seen him around before. Lehrman said in a report by CBS:

"He seemed totally crazy."

Al Davilla @DevillierAl @WylieGuide The criminal who used an assault pipe deserves to be locked up for a long long time. @WylieGuide The criminal who used an assault pipe deserves to be locked up for a long long time.

Another witness, Colin Heil, speaking about the incident, said:

"He almost beat the man into the street with all these cars passing by."

Heil added:

"I'm from the East Coast. I moved here because I love the city but it's becoming more and more disturbing to live here."

Another similar incident took place back in October when former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was attacked with a hammer at his home in Pacific Heights, a mile away from Carmignani’s block.

