What happened to Gwendoline Amsrala? Details explored as 28-year-old doctor stabbed to death

Gwendoline Amsrala, a 28-year-old doctor, was found dead in her home last week. Police have charged her husband, Shiva Gummi, 33, with murder with a deadly weapon in connection to her death. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported that Gwendoline Amsrala was found dead on a mattress next to her husband in their residence on the morning of April 15.

At around 8:17 am, Gummi called 911 saying he was in a locked room and that he tried to end his life. He allegedly confessed to the dispatcher that he stabbed himself and his wife as he said, "I want to die, but I'm not dying."

When the operator asked where his wife was, Gummi said, "next to me." When the operator asked if she could help control the bleeding, he replied, "She's dead," KSNV reported.

Police took Gummi into custody and detained him without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

Gwendoline Amsrala sustained multiple wounds to her arms, abdomen, and throat

Gwendoline Amsrala, a 28-year-old doctor who graduated from the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, last year, was found stabbed to death in her West Valley home. Authorities found her "lying on a mattress on the floor covered in blankets" with a bloody kitchen knife on the floor next to the suspect, Gummi, the Las Vegas Review Journal reported.

The Clark County coroner confirmed that she had sustained multiple stab wounds to her arms, abdomen, and throat and ruled her death as a homicide.

Amsrala graduated from UNLV in 2022 (Image via GoFundMe)

According to the arrest report, Gummi was "upset with Gwendoline after she spent the night at a friend’s house who was intoxicated after a night of drinking." The individual who gave this account further stated that they were "unaware of any domestic abuse" between the duo before the killing.

Authorities initially booked Gummi in absentia as he was critically injured when law enforcement officials arrived. He had stab wounds to his throat, left inner thigh, left side, abdomen, and right arm. All the wounds appeared to be self-inflicted, police said in a report by the Las Vegas Review Journal.

A status check on the case is scheduled for May 2.

Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV @unlvmedicine This week we lost a much beloved and respected member of the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine family. Please join us as we ask all members of our community to perform an act of kindness in memory of Dr. Gwendoline Amsrala. This week we lost a much beloved and respected member of the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine family. Please join us as we ask all members of our community to perform an act of kindness in memory of Dr. Gwendoline Amsrala. https://t.co/orpLyJo8GR

UNLV community expresses shock after the loss of the dedicated physician

Gwendoline Amsrala's colleagues and friends remember her as a vibrant and passionate medical professional who was always willing to lend a helping hand.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Gwendoline Amsrala's family with funeral expenses. The fundraiser, started by the chief faculty adviser, extended heartfelt condolences to those impacted by Gwendoline's death. The chief adviser stated that Amsrala's death was tragic and sudden, and if alive, she would've had a "rich and meaningful career dedicated to serving her future patients."

The UNLV Internal Medicine department also expressed their shock as they sent their condolences to her friends and family.

They wrote:

"Our residency was shocked to learn of the passing of our beloved intern, Dr. Gwendoline Amsrala. Gwen was a graduate of the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV and rotated with our program as a medical student and stayed on as a resident. She was taken tragically and suddenly from us, and the world has lost an amazing physician who would have changed the lives of countless patients."

The statement continued:

"Our program misses her infectious smile, positive energy, and the love she had for her work family. We mourn the passing of our dear friend."

The GoFundMe page aims to collect $10,000 and has raised $35,619 as of this writing.

Poll : 0 votes