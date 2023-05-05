What happened to Henry Tapia? Hudson man found guilty in racially motivated road rage incident

On January 19, 2021, Henry Tapia, 34, was hit by a Dodge Dakota truck on Upland Road in Belmont. It all happened after an argument with a man identified as Dean Kapsalis escalated. Prosecutors maintained that the attack on Henry Tapia was racially motivated as Kapsalis, a white man, hit the victim after shouting a racial slur at him.

An investigation by Belmont and State Police revealed that the altercation began over whether a blinker was being used in traffic. Although the defense maintained that Henry Tapia's death was an accident, prosecutors argued it was a racially motivated slaying on a residential street.

Last week, a Middlesex County jury found Dean Kapsalis guilty of racially-motivated murder. Kapsalis has been convicted of second-degree murder, violation of constitutional rights, causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (motor vehicle), causing serious bodily injury, and leaving the scene after causing injury.

He faces life in prison and will be sentenced on June 27.

Henry Tapia was found by police with life-threatening injuries

Hudson resident Dean Kapsalis has been convicted of murder in the death of a black and Latino father of three, Henry Tapia, in Belmont, Massachusetts, just outside Boston.

The incident occurred following a verbal argument over a blinker. Kapsalis also hurled a racial insult at Tapia and then got into his pickup truck, running it directly into Tapia, fatally injuring him. The accused reportedly dragged the victim a short distance before driving off, the Belmontonian reported.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found Henry Tapia on the road near the driver's side of the latter's Honda Civic, conscious but with life-threatening injuries. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Kapsalis turned himself in at a police station 30 minutes later, after police issued an alert to be on the lookout for a red Dodge Dakota pickup truck. At trial, the defense argued that Kapsalis had driven onto the sidewalk to avoid Henry Tapia, who jumped onto the truck's hood and was killed when he fell underneath the vehicle.

However, prosecutors argued otherwise and claimed the attack to be racially motivated.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan calls the incident a "racially motivated senseless tragedy"

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a news conference after the verdict that the attack was a racially motivated senseless tragedy.

She added that violent incidents motivated by hate and bigotry will not be seen as just background facts in Middlesex County, and those crimes will be charged separately and prosecuted, Law&Crime reported.

Kapsalis' attorney, John Cunha Jr., said he planned to appeal the verdict, saying jurors found his client not guilty of intentionally leaving the accident scene but guilty of the lesser offense of recklessly leaving the scene.

Kapsalis, who is 56 years old, will be held without bail until sentencing by Associate Justice of the Superior Court David Deakin on June 27, 2023. As per reports, the verdict was announced on May 1 after two weeks of testimony and three days of deliberation.

