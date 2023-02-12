What happened to Hugh Hudson? Tributes pour in as ‘Chariots of Fire’ director passes away at 86

On February 10, 2023, English film director Hugh Hudson, who is best known for directing the Oscar-winning film Chariots of Fire, passed away at the age of 86 in London, UK.

His family confirmed the news of his death via a statement issued to The Guardian, reading:

“Hugh Hudson, 86, beloved husband and father, died at Charing Cross hospital on 10 February after a short illness.”

However, they didn't elaborate on the "short illness" that the director was suffering from.

Jay Glennie @JayAGlennie RIP Hugh Hudson, director of amongst other films, Chariots of Fire.

Hugh Hudson began his career in the entertainment industry by making advertisements before he bagged a job as a second unit director alongside Alan Parker on Midnight Express.

In 1981, his famed directorial film Chariots of Fire, which revolved around two British athletes at the Olympics of 1924. The movie was instrumental in establishing him as a prominent director in the indutry and gained him global recognition.

The news of Hugh Hudson's death prompts Twitter users to pay tribute to the late director by sharing clips from his movies

After the news of Hugh Hudson's death went viral over the internet, Twitteratis paid tribute to the deceased director. Several users shared scenes from Chariots of Fire and his other works while remembering his contribution to the entertainment industry.

Antonio Banderas @antoniobanderas

David Puttnam @DPuttnam It is a very sad day.

Hugh Hudson’s passing, coming on the heels of the loss of Vangelis and the film’s screenwriter Colin Welland, offers a moment to reflect on how very fortunate we all were to work together at a very particular point in our careers.

Tides of History @labour_history RIP Hugh Hudson.



Hudson made the iconic 1987 election broadcast Kinnock: The Movie. 🍿



Ian Jacklin @IanJacklin1 R.I.P Hugh Hudson

William Friedkin Truths @LazlosGhost R.I.P. Hugh Hudson, an extremely visually adept director who cut his teeth on striking British commercials. Chariots Of Fire is somehow underrated despite winning Best Picture, and Greystoke just plain rocks. R.I.P. Hugh Hudson, an extremely visually adept director who cut his teeth on striking British commercials. Chariots Of Fire is somehow underrated despite winning Best Picture, and Greystoke just plain rocks. https://t.co/PyXeRreqB4

Tony Pollard @ProfTonyPollard Hugh Hudson RIP. His 1985 epic Revolution doesn’t work but stands as an interesting take on AWI & worth revisiting. The battle is pretty good, & filmed like most of the movie in England. Mel Gibson would go on to commit far greater crimes with The Patriot. youtu.be/anUSt8BYeJ0 Hugh Hudson RIP. His 1985 epic Revolution doesn’t work but stands as an interesting take on AWI & worth revisiting. The battle is pretty good, & filmed like most of the movie in England. Mel Gibson would go on to commit far greater crimes with The Patriot. youtu.be/anUSt8BYeJ0

Stuart Hazeldine @stuarthazeldine RIP Hugh Hudson. He may have only made one movie that most people know about, but what a beautiful and inspiring hymn of a movie Chariots Of Fire is. RIP Hugh Hudson. He may have only made one movie that most people know about, but what a beautiful and inspiring hymn of a movie Chariots Of Fire is.

Nile Gardiner @NileGardiner Chariots of Fire is one of the greatest British films ever made.



Rest in Peace Hugh Hudson. Chariots of Fire is one of the greatest British films ever made. Rest in Peace Hugh Hudson. https://t.co/EHAx3vvm8J

Cai Ross @CaiRoss21 I’m sorry to hear that Hugh Hudson has died. I’m very fond of the heady ad-men days of Scott, Lyne, Parker et al. The tribute talk will all be about Chariots but Greystoke is a genuinely great film: ambitious, romantic, subversive and grand. I’m sorry to hear that Hugh Hudson has died. I’m very fond of the heady ad-men days of Scott, Lyne, Parker et al. The tribute talk will all be about Chariots but Greystoke is a genuinely great film: ambitious, romantic, subversive and grand. https://t.co/IMj25lV3mS

Hugh Hudson's Chariots of Fire won four Oscars, including the Academy Award for Best Picture

Born on August 25, 1936, Hugh Hudson was a native of London, United Kingdom. He completed his education in a boarding school before enrolling at Eton College. After graduating from college, he entered the Dragoon Guards and served there until 1960, when he was discharged.

In the late 1960s he shifted to the entertainment industry and began working for an advertising firm in London before switching to TV commercials and documentaries. At this point, Hudson caught David Puttnam's attention via his work, and the latter produced his award-winning film Chariots of Fire.

Laurent Vachaud @Laurent76300739 Disparition de Hugh Hudson. Cineaste britannique venu de la pub comme Alan Parker, Adrian Lyne ou Ridley Scott, il était connu pour LES CHARIOTS DE FEU, GREYSTOKE, REVOLUTION - qui faillit mettre fin à sa carrière- et quelques autres films moins marquants. Il avait 86 ans. Disparition de Hugh Hudson. Cineaste britannique venu de la pub comme Alan Parker, Adrian Lyne ou Ridley Scott, il était connu pour LES CHARIOTS DE FEU, GREYSTOKE, REVOLUTION - qui faillit mettre fin à sa carrière- et quelques autres films moins marquants. Il avait 86 ans. https://t.co/hlfE9YFp7I

While speaking with the Guardian in 2012, Hudson said:

“I think David Puttnam [the producer] chose me because he sensed I’d relate to the themes of class and racial prejudice. I’d been sent to Eton because my family had gone there for generations, but I hated all the prejudice. The scriptwriter, Colin Welland, a working-class boy from Merseyside, understood it perfectly, too. So it was a personal story for us.”

The film bagged seven Oscar nominations and won four of them, including the Academy Award for Best Picture. His next project, Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes, also received three Oscar nominations. This was followed by the Revolution that starred Al Pacino.

Some of his other credits include My Life So Far and I Dreamed of Africa, alongside directing the stage adaptation of Chariots of Fire and the opera version of The Crucible. In 2022, he co-wrote the screenplay for the 2022 film The Tiger's Nest.

In response to Hudson's death, actor Nigel Havers issued a statement saying he was "beyond devastated" over the director's demise:

“Chariots of Fire was one of the greatest experiences of my professional life, and, like so many others, I owe much of what followed to him. I shall miss him greatly."

Hudson's death comes less than nine months after Chariots of Fire's composer Vangelis passed away in a French hospital.

