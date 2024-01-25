Coronation Street fans saw a dramatic turn of events as young Joseph Brown, portrayed by William Flanagan, collapsed at home, following a camping trip. The gripping narrative delves into the diagnosis attributed to Joseph’s condition—Lyme Disease.

The soap opera collaborated closely with the charity Lyme Disease UK, who provided feedback on scripts about symptoms and treatment. In this article, we explore the intricacies of Joseph's storyline, the symptoms of Lyme disease in humans, and more.

Coronation Street: Joseph faces a health issue

In the latest Coronation Street plot twist, Joseph Brown faced a health crisis as he collapsed at home after a camping trip. Played by William Flanagan, the character's journey took a serious turn, leading to a diagnosis of Lyme disease.

The unfolding drama saw Joseph's stepmother Gemma, portrayed by Dolly-Rose Campbell, initially accused of poisoning him. However, medical tests clarified the matter as a case of Lyme disease Joseph might have contracted from a tick bite during his camping trip.

The bacterial infection known as Lyme disease, or Lyme borreliosis, is transmitted by the bite of a black-legged tick carrying the pathogen. It can also be carried by mosquitoes and fleas. The bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi and, less frequently, Borrelia mayonii are the cause of it.

What are the symptoms of Lyme disease in humans?

Lyme disease, a bacterial infection spread by infected ticks, takes center stage in Joseph's Coronation Street storyline. The symptoms of this illness can vary, with the most recognizable being an Erythema Migrans rash.

However, approximately 30% of those with Lyme disease may not develop this rash. Other symptoms include fatigue, muscle and joint pain, headaches, fever, chills, neck stiffness, nausea, digestive issues, and facial palsy, especially in children.

Is Joseph related to Hope in Coronation Street?

In the intricate web of Coronation Street relationships, Joseph Brown and Hope Stape are cousins on the show. However, the actors portraying Joseph and Hope, William and Isabella Flanagan, are real-life twins.

Additionally, the Flanagan twins have another real-life connection to the soap opera world, with their sister playing the role of April in Emmerdale.

About the soap opera

Coronation Street, often colloquially known as Corrie, stands as a venerable British television soap opera created by Granada Television, premiering on ITV on December 9, 1960.

Scriptwriter Tony Warren conceived the program, overcoming initial rejection from Sidney Bernstein, the station's founder, marking the beginning of a series that would become a significant facet of British culture.

The narrative unfolds on a cobbled, terraced street in the fictional Weatherfield, a locale inspired by inner-city Salford, England. Originally airing twice weekly, the show transitioned to a six-episode-per-week format in 2017.

In a noteworthy development, Coronation Street participated in a special climate change-focused crossover event with seven other British soaps ahead of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, announced on October 12, 2021.

Additionally, ITV revealed on January 24, 2022, as part of an evening programming overhaul, that the show would permanently air three 60-minute episodes per week starting March 2022.

In recent years, the show has brought forth impactful storylines, including Daisy Midgeley's stalker plot escalating into an acid attack, Amy Barlow's assault by Aaron Sandford, and Paul Foreman's diagnosis of Motor Neurone Disease.

Viewers can watch the show on BritBox, Prime Video, Disney+, and Hulu.

