What happened to Khudhair Hamdan? Texas teens arrested in the fatal shooting of 55-year-old man selling used car

Last month, 55-year-old Khudhair Hamdan was fatally shot while helping a relative sell a car through social media. Prior to the incident, two Texas teens arrived at Hamdan's house for a test drive on the night of March 21. As per the police, surveillance footage and witness statements indicate that the victim got into the car with the teenagers.

After conducting a thorough investigation, homicide detectives identified the suspects as 18-year-old Luis Gutierrez and 19-year-old Cristian Saucedo, Arlington police reported.

Both Gutierrez and Saucedo have been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Khudhair Hamdan.

Speaking about the incident, Chief of Police Al Jones said:

"Mr. Hamdan was simply trying to help a relative sell a car – and now his family’s entire world has been turned upside down. Violent offenders like these, who are willing to kill a man for a vehicle they abandoned a few minutes later, have no place on our streets."

Khudhair Hamdan was found unresponsive in the 700 block of Port Richmond Way, Arlington. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

After shooting Khudhair Hamdan, the suspects abandoned the car

Scoop Jefferson @scoopjefferson @ArlingtonPD @CityOfArlington BREAKING: Arlington PD arrested Two in connection to the 3/21/23 test drive murder of 55yo Khudhair Hamdan: Identified as 18yo Luis Gutierrez & 19yo Cristian Saucedo facing Capital Murder charges. @wfaa BREAKING: Arlington PD arrested Two in connection to the 3/21/23 test drive murder of 55yo Khudhair Hamdan: Identified as 18yo Luis Gutierrez & 19yo Cristian Saucedo facing Capital Murder charges. @wfaa @ArlingtonPD @CityOfArlington https://t.co/2icDZz73BD

On Tuesday, March 21, Khudhair Hamdan agreed to go for a test drive with a potential buyer to help sell his relative's purple Dodge Charger. Hamdan had previously posted an advertisement for the car on social media and found Gutirrez and Saucedo, alleged buyers who expressed interest in it.

According to investigators, during the test drive, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot Khudhair Hamdan while driving along Port Richmond Way. The victim got out of the car and collapsed.

The two Texas teens then continued to drive for less than a mile, before ditching the car behind a shopping center at the intersection of Matlock and Sublett roads. At this point, the two suspects were seen walking away from the vehicle, as per surveillance footage.

Arlington, TX Police @ArlingtonPD



Click on the link below to view the news release:



arlingtontx.gov/cms/One.aspx?p… UPDATE: We have arrested two suspects in connection to the murder of Khudair Hamdan, who was shot and killed on March 21 while taking two individuals for a test drive of a car he was helping to sell.Click on the link below to view the news release: UPDATE: We have arrested two suspects in connection to the murder of Khudair Hamdan, who was shot and killed on March 21 while taking two individuals for a test drive of a car he was helping to sell. Click on the link below to view the news release:arlingtontx.gov/cms/One.aspx?p… https://t.co/lVqyvgQWtv

Once the suspects were identified, police obtained warrants for their arrests on the basis of capital murder charge.

On April 7, members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force located Saucedo, at his home in Dallas and arrested him without incident. He was booked into the Arlington City Jail and has since been transferred to the Tarrant County Jail, Arlington police reported.

Meanwhile, officers stated that Gutierrez, who was already in custody for an unrelated case in Dallas, was lodged in the Dallas County Jail. Saucedo is being held on a $500,000 bond, while Gutierrez is being held on a total bond of $2,110,000 for both cases he's been charged with, Arlington PD reported.

Arlington PD issues warning over buying and selling items via digital marketplaces

Adriana De Alba @adealbaWFAA



Tonight, a devastated son is opening up about the family's grief and how it happened.



"That's all I can think about... I sent him to those guys & he got killed." His dad was Khudhair Hamdan, the Arlington man killed during a test drive while trying to sell a car Tuesday.Tonight, a devastated son is opening up about the family's grief and how it happened."That's all I can think about... I sent him to those guys & he got killed." @wfaa His dad was Khudhair Hamdan, the Arlington man killed during a test drive while trying to sell a car Tuesday.Tonight, a devastated son is opening up about the family's grief and how it happened."That's all I can think about... I sent him to those guys & he got killed."@wfaa https://t.co/sGy4ijJCoF

Following the incident, Arlington PD issued a statement that read:

"The Arlington Police Department strongly encourages community members who are buying/selling items via digital marketplaces -- particularly if they don’t know the people they are purchasing from/selling to -- to make the exchanges in the designated safe zones at each of our four patrol stations."

A report by NBC 5 stated that according to Khudhair Hamdan's son, a man by the name "Armando Gutierrez" contacted them via Facebook to see the car. Hamdan agreed and then asked the alleged buyer to contact him once he arrived at the residence. His son claims the buyer and his father even exchanged numbers.

As per Texas law, adults convicted of capital murder face either life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

