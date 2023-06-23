What happened at Red Rocks Amphitheatre? Louis Tomlinson issues statement as concerning hailstorm videos go viral

Singer Louis Tomlinson was set to perform at the Red Rocks amphitheatre near Morrison, Colorado in the USA on June 21, 2023, as part of his Faith in the Future world tour. However, the concert had to be cancelled after a severe freak hailstorm washed over the area in and around the venue.

Tomlinson issued a statement about the cancellation on Twitter the same day and hoped that his fans were doing okay. He also said apologized to the fans for the cancellation.

Louis Tomlinson @Louis_Tomlinson Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok, I’ll be back! Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love! Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok, I’ll be back! Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!

The Red Rocks concert was originally announced as part of the Faith in the Future world tour dates on April 24, 2023, on the singer's official Instagram page.

Red Rocks Louis Tomlinson concert disrupted due to severe weather

The Red Rocks management chose not to cancel the event despite receiving weather warnings and concert-goers too were present at the venue. The latter arrived in anticipation of watching Louis Tomlinson perform live when the storm was spotted by the weather station in Boulder, Colorado.

NWS Boulder @NWSBoulder



Please continue to relay reports to our office. Significant storm near Morrison, with radar indicating golf ball sized hail or larger near @RedRocksCO . Take cover with this storm!!Please continue to relay reports to our office. #cowx Significant storm near Morrison, with radar indicating golf ball sized hail or larger near @RedRocksCO. Take cover with this storm!! Please continue to relay reports to our office. #cowx https://t.co/S7EcSWmnr5

Concert-goers at the venue reported that the hailstorm began soon after and over the next day, the took to social media to share their experience at the concert venue. Some people even shared videos showing the hailstones raining along with the people who were injured by the same.

Many expressed solidarity with each other and prayed for the safety of those injured while others announced that they would share free Louis Tomlinson videos with those injured. Some fans also pointed out that the organizers should have cancelled the event as soon as they got the weather alert. They also pointed out that over a 100 people were injured and that most of the injuries could have been avoided with a timely cancellation.

Kristen 🦋☁️ @KristenBarth hail at red rocks for Louis Tomlinson hail at red rocks for Louis Tomlinson https://t.co/PHQ7RhS9o3

jess @i_jessThompson drove 8 hours to see #LouisTomlinson tonight at Red Rocks. Praying for everyone who was there tonight. i have bruises and welts all over my back and legs. had to empty out boxes of shirts at the merch stand to be cover our heads. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… drove 8 hours to see #LouisTomlinson tonight at Red Rocks. Praying for everyone who was there tonight. i have bruises and welts all over my back and legs. had to empty out boxes of shirts at the merch stand to be cover our heads. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/qmGvRHKXUA

Justin Larson @thejustinlarson My experience at Red Rocks tonight. I'm still awake because I'm furious and the adrenaline dump was unreal and because I want to make sure I don't show signs of a concussion. My experience at Red Rocks tonight. I'm still awake because I'm furious and the adrenaline dump was unreal and because I want to make sure I don't show signs of a concussion. https://t.co/q15xVvL3xl

Blake Mclain @BlakeMcLain_ To everyone who was at Red Rocks last night. First, I hope you’re alright and safe. Second, comment below and tomorrow morning I will send you every @Louis_Tomlinson video that I have exclusively on Patreon for free. I’m sorry that you had to miss the show and I can’t do much,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… To everyone who was at Red Rocks last night. First, I hope you’re alright and safe. Second, comment below and tomorrow morning I will send you every @Louis_Tomlinson video that I have exclusively on Patreon for free. I’m sorry that you had to miss the show and I can’t do much,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

violet @vi_violets @Louis_Tomlinson at Red Rocks was terrifying last night. We’re covered in bruises and were on concussion watch. @RedRocksCO staff wouldn’t let us shelter inside until it reached this point. @Louis_Tomlinson at Red Rocks was terrifying last night. We’re covered in bruises and were on concussion watch. @RedRocksCO staff wouldn’t let us shelter inside until it reached this point. https://t.co/hAOXsyptl8

Tracing Louis Tomlinson and his career

Louis Troy Austin, better known by his stage name Louis Tomlinson, was born on December 24, 1991, in Doncaster, South Yorkshire in England. He is best known for being a part of the now-disbanded boy band One Direction. Tomlinson began exploring his music potential while he was attending Hall Cross School.

Louis Tomlinson's first professional experience was as an actor, playing a small role in the 2006 crime film If I Had You. The film was written by Caleb Ranson and directed by John Deery.

Tomlinson was driven to pursue a music career after he realised he wasn't really driven academically and was kicked out of a Green Day cover band at 14. In an exclusive interview with VICE, the singer elaborated on how he arrived at the decision to pursue a music career.

"I was never what you'd call 'book smart'. What used to p*ss my mum off is that I could have been. I was that classic one from school who everyone said wasn't going to reach their full potential because they lark about too much. That was just who I was at the time," he told the publication.

The singer later continued:

"...But I do remember that band as the first feeling of being… a performer, I suppose. I'd never really done anything like that before, and I was getting a bit of attention from it afterwards, so I was like OK, this is alright. This is cool. I can do this."

While Louis Tomlinson had his initial success with One Direction, after the band broke up, he focused on his solo career. He went on to release his debut solo studio album Walls on January 31, 2020.

The album was a major success, peaking as a chart-topper on the Scottish album chart. It also peaked at number 4 on the UK album chart, and number 6 on the Australian album chart.

Following the success of his first album, Louis Tomlinson released his second studio album, Faith in the Future, on November 11, 2022. The album was a huge success, peaking as a chart-topper on the UK album chart.

