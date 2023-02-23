What happened to Semi Homie? Real name claim explored as rapper is reportedly killed in shooting

Rumors of rapper Semi Homie being killed in a triple shooting in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, have left fans worried about the singer.

The homicide branch of the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that the shooting took place around 10.36 pm on Saratoga Avenue, Northeast, which led to the death of one individual.

According to The U.S. Sun, a public information officer with law enforcement authorities identified the deceased person as 21-year-old Jayvon Jones. Following the tragic news, Killmoenetwork allegedly received confirmation that the Deja Vu rapper was the victim, hinting that Jones went by the name Semi Homie.

However, the spokesperson with the police did not confirm whether Semi Homie and Jayvon Jones were the same person.

Several online news outlets soon reported that Semi Homie was killed in the triple shooting

According to a press release by the police, the shooting initially occurred on the corner of nearby Montana Avenue and moved to the 1400th block of Saratoga Avenue.

When law enforcement authorities arrived, they found one of the victims unconscious and "not breathing." He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

RapCoverMedia @RapCoverMedia Sources And Family Members Confirm Upcoming DC Artist Semi Homie Was Shot & Killed In His Hometown Sources And Family Members Confirm Upcoming DC Artist Semi Homie Was Shot & Killed In His Hometown 🙏 https://t.co/5d2ueMCUT8

Two others who were present suffered non-life-threatening gunshot injuries and are currently being treated for the same at nearby hospitals.

On February 22, Homie's videographer, who goes by @sasafismidas on Instagram, shared a story on the photo-sharing platform dedicated to him with the caption:

"Love u my n*gga"

Instagram story shared by Homie's videographer (Image via Instagram/@sarafismidas)

Another woman claiming to be his cousin shared a video on her Instagram story, allegedly of Semi Homie, with the caption, "my heart man," and added a broken heart emoji.

Despite many people reaching out to the rapper's manager and videographer, these reports have not been confirmed, further adding to the confusion.

Tributes pour in for Semi Homie as many internet users express their confusion

As news of the Long Live Block singer's alleged death spread, netizens were left confused as there was no concrete evidence to support the rumors. Many shared their reactions to the news in the singer's latest Instagram post, which was to promote his new song, Deja Vu.

Others shared their love for the singer on Twitter.

One user @tru expressed his shock, stating:

"RIP to SemiHomie bra, that n***a was supposed to make it with this rap sh*t man"

A comment reacting to Homie's death (Image via Twitter/ @tru)

Here are some comments seen on Instagram responding to the news:

A comment reacting to Homie's death (Image via Instagram/ @yooo.roy)

A comment reacting to Homie's death (Image via Instagram/ @ranvannah)

A comment reacting to Homie's death (Image via Instagram/ @1lullracks)

A comment reacting to Homie's death (Image via Instagram/ @_hannabanks)

A comment reacting to Homie's death (Image via Instagram/ @lifeofyannii)

A comment reacting to Homie's death (Image via Instagram/ @foreverzkz)

A comment reacting to Homie's death (Image via Instagram/ @breathin4kimari_)

Here are some comments seen on Twitter:

a’kaylah @akaylahmc NOOOO SEMI HOMIE NOOOO SEMI HOMIE

Luh Float🛸 @luhfloatlord Rip Semi Homie, didn’t know bra but his music will live on in my phone bruh really was crankin Rip Semi Homie, didn’t know bra but his music will live on in my phone bruh really was crankin

Broncosmilehighmagic @dreamchaser__a1 Man you ain’t supposed to had let them get you dawg @SemiHomie hope your in a better place now Man you ain’t supposed to had let them get you dawg @SemiHomie hope your in a better place now

Triple Threat💱 @1OfclDjTallSon Long Live Semi Homie Long Live Semi Homie

With the lack of evidence, law enforcement authorities are offering a $25,000 reward to anyone who could provide information that would result in an arrest and conviction of the person/people responsible

Poll : 0 votes