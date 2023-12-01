Irish musician Shane MacGowan rеcеntly passеd away on Novеmbеr 30, 2023, at thе agе of 65. Shanе's causе of dеath has not bееn rеvеalеd yеt but hе was struggling with his ill hеalth for a long timе. His pre-denture teeth were also on the headlines throughout his career since they continued falling out one after another and the reason was his addiction to drugs and alcohol.

While the news of his death went viral, social media platforms were flooded with tributes. This includes his wife Victoria Mary Clarke who wrote on Facebook that she has no words to describe the loss and added:

"Shane who will always be the light that I hold before me and the measure of my dreams and the love of my life and the most beautiful soul and beautiful angel and the sun and the moon and the start and end of everything that I hold dear has gone to be with Jesus and Mary and his beautiful mother Therese."

Victoria further said shе was blеssеd to havе MacGowan in hеr lifе and thеy sharеd a lot of happy momеnts throughout thе yеars. Shе thankеd Shanе for his "prеsеncе in this world" and that hе will livе in еvеryonе's hеarts forеvеr.

Shane MacGowan was spotted flaunting his new set of teeth in 2015

Shane MacGowan pursued a successful career in the music industry over the years. But apart from his health issues, he was in the spotlight for his teeth. The Guardian states that Shane developed an addiction to alcohol and drugs which left a bad impact on his natural teeth and he lost them in 2008.

His tooth loss was so bad that he had to get glowing dentures on a titanium frame along with a gold tooth. He also appeared in a documentary for Sky Arts in 2015 titled Shane MacGowan: A Wreck Reborn which featured his entire journey to get the new dentures fixed.

According to Irish Mirror, the documentary revealed that Irish dental surgeon Darragh Mulrooney was involved in the entire journey. Mulrooney said that Shane's singing voice was supposed to get affected because of the surgery but there was no confirmation on how much time it was going to take.

"Shane recorded most of his great works when he had some teeth to work with. The question on everyone's lips is how it will affect his voice. The tongue is a finely attuned muscle and it makes precise movements. We've effectively returned his instrument and that will be an ongoing process."

In an interview with The Express in 2016, Dr. Adam Thorne from Harley Street Dental Studio explained the procedure MacGowan had to undergo after losing his teeth. Thorne revealed that the titanium frame was drilled and fixed into his jaw and the jaw bone was then linked to the new teeth.

Thorne described the procedure as painful and that it went on for around nine hours. He further stated about everything that is done before the surgery and said,

"It's not pleasant but usually we put people to sleep or sedation – so it makes the procedure go a lot quicker for everyone and it's not so uncomfortable. For three to four weeks after it will be tender and swollen, and for four to six months you need to eat a soft diet."

Shane MacGowan released a lot of successful musical projects over the years

According to his official website, Shane MacGowan did not like going to school and he won a Daily Mirror literary prize at the age of 13. He was reportedly caught smoking with his friends at the age of 15 and although he enrolled at the Art College, he failed to adjust there.

He did some minor jobs until he made his debut in the music industry by joining the punk rock band The N*pple Erectors. He was also the founder of a punk band called The Pogues which remained active between 1982 and 2014. The group released only seven albums throughout their career.

The singer then established a new band called Shane MacGowan and the Popes. As a solo artist, he did not release any major albums or singles. He featured in multiple films and TV shows including The Punk Rock Movie, The Filth and the Fury, Rab C. Nesbitt, and more.