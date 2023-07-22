What happened to Steve Curry? Death Valley hiker found dead outside Golden Canyon restroom

On Tuesday, July 18, 71-year-old Los Angeles man Steve Curry died while hiking in California's Death Valley Park. While officials have not confirmed Curry's specific cause of death, the Inyo County coroner noted that he most likely died due to a heat-related illness. Witnesses at the scene told park officials that he collapsed in the afternoon near the Golden Canyon Restroom.

SFGate reported that a Los Angeles Times reporter interviewed Steve Curry at Zabriskie Point on the morning of his death. The 72-year-old hiker's death currently remains under investigation. Officials have not discussed the possibility of foul play.

Steve Curry is the second hiker to die in Death Valley in July 2023: Reports

On the morning of his death, Steve Curry reportedly spoke to a Los Angeles Times reporter about hiking and the various challenges presented by the extreme 'dry heat' in Death Valley. That afternoon, the temperatures recorded in the park reached 121 degrees.

After completing the interview at Zabriskie Point, Steve Curry hiked back to Golden Canyon to retrieve his car. At 3.40 pm, witnesses saw him on the ground in front of the restroom and called for help.

At 3.47 pm, officials from the Sheriff's Office and National Park responded to the scene and attempted to treat him. However, they stated that Curry could not be revived. There were reportedly attempts to airlift the victim, but the helicopter could not reach the location due to the extreme heat.

Scott Lowe @tropicostation pic.twitter.com/qloNPR2M1K twitter.com/hbecerraLATime… Steve Curry was a friendly and helpful guy and a highly experienced backpacker. He was one of the volunteers when I took the Sierra Club Wilderness Travel Course. Photo I took of him in 2009. flickr.com/photos/scottlo…

The victim's wife, Rima Evans Curry, said he was willing to hike in the difficult weather conditions despite his age.

"He went having accomplished something he wanted to do. He wanted to go to Death Valley. He wanted to do a hike," she said.

She added that he was an avid hiking enthusiast. After retiring from his career as an electrician, the 71-year-old took every opportunity to take part in various activities. He was also involved in rock climbing and various wilderness training courses.

“He was always happiest when he could be out there sleeping under the stars. That was his joy,” Evans Curry said.

As reported by CP24, Curry is the second hiker to die in Death Valley in July 2023. Due to the high temperatures across various National Parks in America, Ranger agencies have warned park visitors to carry enough food and water. The region is considered one of the hottest places in the world.

In many cases, the heat has been so brutal that rangers have recommended that people cease hiking for the time being. Authorities said visitors should especially avoid strenuous activity in the park at 10 am when the temperatures are at their worst.