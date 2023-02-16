What happened to Susana Morales? Officer charged as missing teen’s remains are found in the woods

A Georgia cop named Miles Bryant (22) was fired after he was reportedly found to be in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Susana Morales, who was last seen in July 2022. Bryant, who worked at the Doraville Police Department, was charged with concealing the victim's body and falsely reporting to the crime.

Investigators suspect Miles of several other offenses, but he has not been charged with those as of now. Moreover, law enforcement officials are yet to discover any possible relationship between Bryant and Susana Morales.

According to Gwinnett County officials, her remains were discovered on February 6, 2023. A few days later, on February 13, police arrested Bryant.

Miles Bryant, a former cop, was arrested in connection with the death of Georgia teenager Susana Morales

The Gwinnett County Police Department confirmed that 16-year-old Susana Morales was reported missing on July 26, 2022. Authorities mentioned that the teenager sent a text to her mother at 9.40 pm stating that she was returning home. However, Morales never made it to her residence.

According to surveillance video footage and cell phone data, Susana Morales was walking home between 10.07 pm and 10.21 pm. Law enforcement officials discovered that her cell phone last pinged at 10.26 pm the same night near Oak Loch Trace. Authorities believe that she possibly got into a vehicle.

More than six months after the mysterious disappearance of Susana Morales, her remains were found on February 6, 2023, in the woods. However, police identified the remains to be hers about seven days after the discovery. Shortly after that, Miles Bryant was arrested in connection with the case.

Susana’s sister, Jasmine Morales, told Atlanta News First how she was surprised to hear that a police officer was related to the victim's mysterious disappearance:

“I was shocked. I had to process it for a second. I was just like, what? That explains why it took so long for us to have an answer. It’s a police officer. I’m guessing they know how to cover their tracks.”

She further added:

“A really hard, final goodbye, and just seeing her being buried is something we didn’t want, but we got good news today, so that gave us hope.”

The Doraville Police Department released a statement regarding the case that said:

“The City of Doraville was notified on the afternoon of Monday, February 13 that a now former police officer was being served felony arrest warrants by the Gwinnett Police Department in connection with the disappearance and murder of Susana Morales.”

As per CNN, the Gwinnett Medical Examiner’s Office is yet to discover the cause and manner of death of the 16-year-old teenager. Authorities added that they received a call from a passer-by who reportedly discovered the human remains near State Route 316. At around 6.30 pm local time, responding officers arrived at the scene to investigate.

Police suspect Bryant of committing other felonies, including r*pe and murder

According to Bryant’s arrest warrant, he lived on Windscape Village Lane in Norcross. It stated:

“Bryant lived in close proximity to the victim and dumped her naked body in the woods.”

Law enforcement officials also believed that he made a false claim on July 27, 2022, stating that someone broke into his vehicle and stole his gun. They also suspect Miles Bryant of other crimes, including r*pe and murder. However, the 22-year-old doesn’t face the charges as of now.

In regards to this, police stated that since the victim’s cause of death is not yet clear, the suspicion of felonies is customary. The Doraville Police Department further stated:

“The City of Doraville and its Police Department are fully cooperating with the Gwinnett Police Department in its investigation of Mr. Bryant. Our prayers rest with the family and friends of Susana Morales and everyone else affected by this tragedy.”

Officer Hideshi Valle, a spokesperson for the Gwinnett County Police, addressed the tragic incident and spoke to news outlets and said:

“This is a very tragic incident and not just for our community, but the law enforcement community as well. Gwinnett Police is determined to get all of the facts and all of the information to get justice regardless of who the individual is.”

Before becoming an officer at the Doraville Police Department, Bryant was a sheriff’s deputy in Georgia’s Forsyth County from March 2020 to May 2021. Authorities also added that Miles Bryant is being held without bond at the Doraville Police Department.

It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney or has entered a plea deal. However, it was mentioned that a preliminary hearing in the case could happen anytime between two and four weeks.

The case is an ongoing investigation and is a developing story. Police have also urged people with any information regarding the case to come forward and reach out to Gwinnett County Police Department officials.

