What happened at TC Television station in Ecuador? Cartel members storm live TV and hold people hostage

TC Television, a state-owned television network, had a mid-afternoon newscast underway when several masked gunmen burst in, unleashing at least 15 minutes of threats and fear on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

Disclaimer: The article contains mentions of violence and coercion, along with images of assault weapons that may be triggering to some readers. Reader's discretion is advised.

The armed men forced staff to the floor as they stormed inside the TC in Guayaquil, Ecuador. One of them was heard saying,

"We are on air, so you know that you cannot play with the mafia."

The authorities have made 13 arrests following the attack, which injured two employees, as per NBC News.

Ecuador declares "internal armed conflict" as gunmen take over live TC Television live broadcast

Expand Tweet

Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa declared an “internal armed conflict” in the country on January 10, a day after masked gunmen attacked TC Television. He has ordered security forces to “neutralize” several criminal groups accused of spreading extreme violence in the Latin American nation, as per NBC News.

At least 10 people have been killed since a 60-day state of emergency began in Ecuador on Monday. The small South American country is in crisis after years of growing control by transnational cartels who use its ports to ship cocaine to the U.S. and Europe, as per CBS.

On Tuesday, January 9, 2024, several gunmen stormed and opened fire on the TC Television studio. The entire attack was broadcast live from the coastal city of Guayaquil.

Expand Tweet

Journalist Jose Luis Calderon, 47, was in the TC Television studio as his colleagues led a broadcast around 2 pm local time, he recalled during an interview with local news. He said he heard yelling, shots, and people running outside in the hallway. Calderon added,

"Our immediate reaction was to seek refuge in the bathroom. They forced us, under threats, to come out, They took us (into the studio) as hostages with other colleagues."

The assailants threatened and pushed the news channel staff as they kneeled on the ground with their heads lowered. At one point, someone yelled, “Don’t shoot!” After about 15 minutes, the transmission was cut, as per CNN.

The masked men also showed off what looked like explosives and grenades to the camera. They pointed assault weapons at the hostages from time to time as they threw gang signs many times during the broadcast. As per BBC, the assault on a TC Television station in Ecuador occurred only hours after a series of other attacks and police officer abductions.

Expand Tweet

Alina Manrique, the head of news for TC Television, was ordered to get on the floor. As per NBC News, she also recalled the events and how she was still in shock. Alina said,

“They aimed the gun at my head. I thought about my entire life, about my two children. I am still in shock. Everything has collapsed ... All I know is that it’s time to leave this country and go very far away.”

The police later said they had arrested all the armed men, members of the media outlet had been safely evacuated, and all staff and hostages were alive, as per CNN. At least four firearms, two grenades, and “explosive material” were recovered, and 13 people were detained.

César Zapata, General Commander of the National Police, added that the alleged perpetrators would be brought to justice for their “acts of terrorism.” As per CNN, several reports also claim that two leaders of Ecuador’s most powerful gangs escaped from prison during the chaos.