What happened to Tucker Blakely? Incident explored as Tennessee officer killed on duty

On October 2, 2023, 29-year-old Knox County Deputy Tucker Blakely died at the University of Tennessee Medical Center after being shot in the line of duty.

A news release by the Knox County Sheriff's Office mentioned that on the night of October 1, 2023, around 11:15 p.m., Tucker and his Echo Shift colleagues responded to a domestic dispute at a residence in West Knox County, where he was shot.

Following the incident, Tucker Blakely was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center by AMR, where EMS and the UT Medical Center treated him, but ultimately he succumbed to his injuries.

The shooting of Tucker Blakely is under investigation

Fox News reported that according to a statement by the Knox County Sheriff's Office on the night of Sunday, deputies, including Tucker Blakely, responded to a domestic call at a house in the 2300 block of Denver Lane, Tennessee.

Upon reaching the scene, authorities discovered an armed man at the residence, followed by an exchange of gunfire. The armed man was identified as 30-year-old Matthew Logan Rose, who was shot and killed when the officers had to return fire.

The news release by the Knox County Sheriff's Office read,

"Once on scene, and for reasons still under investigation, a man began firing at KCSO Officers. Officers returned fire, killing the suspect. Officer Blakely was shot in the exchange of gunfire. He was rushed by AMR to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where, despite the efforts of EMS and the UT Medical Team, he died as a result of those injuries."

WEAU reported that at the request of 6th Judicial District Attorney General Charme Allen, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is in charge of the investigation into the shooting.

The news release continues,

"We are in the very early stages of answering a lot of questions and most importantly, caring for the Blakely Family and our Knox County Sheriff's Office Family. That will remain our focus in the many days to come. Currently we are fully cooperating with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and their teams as they lead this extremely difficult and meticulous investigation."

According to the report by Fox News, the state's lead law enforcement agency said,

"TBI agents continue to work to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for her review and consideration."

The news release by the Knox County Sheriff's Office concluded that the Blakely family is requesting privacy at this time of grief to process the tragic loss.

Tributes pour in for "fallen hero" Tucker Blakely

Knox News reported that Tucker Blakely, husband, and father of a 5-year-old son, was on his last patrol shift as he was appointed for a K-9 assignment.

According to the report, Tucker joined the sheriff's office after graduating from the Knox County Sheriff's Office Regional Training Academy in 2021. He also served as a combat medic in the U.S. Army Reserve for many years before working with the sheriff's office.

WATE reported that the band director at Tucker's high school alma mater, Powell High School, M.J. Robinson, said,

"We clicked immediately because we had a very similar sense of humor. In terms of people wouldn't think Tucker took anything seriously yet he did. He took his relationships very seriously, he took his commitments very seriously."

According to the report, on October 3, 2023, the flags outside of the high school were flown at half-staff to honor Tucker's tragic death. Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said that Tucker Blakely was an organ donor.

The initial news release by the Knox County Sheriff's Office mentioned,

"We will be providing more information, including the details and arrangements to honor our fallen hero, Tucker Blakely, as it becomes available in the days ahead. We ask for your prayers, your kindness, and your patience as we navigate this difficult journey."

The funeral arrangements for Tucker have been arranged for October 6, 2023, starting at 10 a.m., at Clear Springs Baptist Church, 7350 Tazewell Pike in Corryton, followed by the celebration of life beginning at 2 p.m.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office encourages the public to offer their respects and stay further to celebrate the officer's life.

On October 4, 2023, the Knox County Sheriff's Office also announced that the public could pay tribute to Tucker Blakely by visiting his patrol cruiser placed on the lawn in front of the city-county building on Hill Avenue till 8 p.m. on October 5, 2023.