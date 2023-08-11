What does Hayami Hana mean? Rauw Alejandro dedicates breakup song to Rosalia, leaves fans distraught

Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro left his fans distraught after he released a breakup song dedicated to Rosalia, days after they ended their engagement. On August 10, the 30-year-old star shared a nearly five-minute song Hayami Hana dedicated to his ex-partner, where he raps about the things he "wants to get off his chest" after their breakup.

The phrase Hayami Hana is a Japanese name of a Final Fantasy character, which translates to “a woman of great beauty, unusual and somewhat rare.” As per media outlet Remezcla, Hayami means "rare beauty" and Hana translates to "flower" or "blossom." In the song, Alejandro expressed how much he loved his Motomami's qualities and flaws, and raps:

“I don’t blame you. The life we live isn’t for everyone: the press, social media, peer pressure, being far from each other is the hardest.”

Rauw then implied that Rosalia initiated the breakup and raps that leaving her was "never an option" for him. He also stated that he regrets their busy schedules, adding that he would give up everything just to “wake up and see you by my side.”

He also raps about his feelings after their breakup and sings:

“Just in case we never speak again, and my favorite eyes don’t look at me again, I’m making this for when you want to remember the crazy one who truly loved you.”

Twitterati reacts to Rauw Alejandro's breakup song for Rosalia

After Rauw Alejandro's breakup song Hayami Hana about Rosalia went viral, Twitterati was left heartbroken. Several users reacted with memes and GIFs stating they would have gotten back with Alejandro if they were Rosalia.

Others expressed their sadness by sharing funny pictures, with one even sharing a screengrab from the film The Notebook with Ryan Gosling posing in front of a house, referring to how Rauw Alejandro's lyrics about having a house with Rosalia.

The song comes days after Rauw and Rosalia ended their engagement and broke up after over three years of being together. The news was confirmed by People Magazine, with a source sharing that the pair had mutually agreed to end their relationship.

On July 26, Rauw Alejandro took to his Instagram story and shared his feelings about their relationship, calling it the “most real love story God allowed me to live.”

Rosalia also shared a statement of her own, stating that she "love, respect and admire Raul so much."

"Not even like the movies, we know what we’ve lived.”

As per news outlet Hola, Rauw Alejandro was recently spotted in Miami with a mysterious kitten, where reportedly Rosalia was also present.