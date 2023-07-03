What is Hugh Jackman's net worth? Actor set to make guest appearance on The Great British Bake Off

Hugh Jackman is all set to make a guest appearance on the upcoming reality show The Great British Bake Off. He will be joining the rest of the cast in the upcoming season set to premiere on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Hugh Jackman is a renowned Australian actor and is best known for his portrayal of Wolverine in the X-Men franchise. With a net worth of $180 million, as per Parade, Hugh Jackman has not only achieved tremendous financial success but has also garnered immense respect in the entertainment industry.

He is now all set to make his debut on The Great British Bake Off.

Hugh Jackman is known for his role as Wolverine

Hugh Jackman's breakthrough role as Wolverine not only catapulted him into the spotlight but also solidified his status as a bankable star. At the peak of the Wolverine franchise, Jackman earned a staggering $20 million per movie as a base salary, as per a report by Celebrity Net Worth.

This is a testament to his immense talent and the popularity of the character he brought to life.

Beyond his portrayal of Wolverine, Jackman has proven his versatility and acting prowess through a diverse range of roles in critically acclaimed films. From his out-of-the-world performance in Christopher Nolan's The Prestige to his heartfelt portrayal of Tomas in Darren Aronofsky's The Fountain, Jackman has consistently showcased his ability to bring characters to life.

The Australian actor's involvement in Baz Luhrmann's epic drama, Australia, further demonstrated his ability to carry a film and captivate audiences worldwide.

The actor has also left an indelible mark on the world of theater. In fact, he received a Tony Award for his brilliant portrayal of Peter Allen in the musical The Boy from Oz. One of the most talked about plays among theatre enthusiasts. He also took on a pivotal role in the musical The Music Man, whose Broadway run came to an end in January 2023.

The actor hinted as his appearance on The Great British Bake Off

Now, Hugh Jackman is preparing to showcase his passion for baking as he makes his highly anticipated guest appearance on The Great British Bake Off. This fan-favorite reality show, known for its friendly competition and mouthwatering creations, has become a cultural phenomenon, captivating audiences across the globe.

On Saturday, June 1, 2023, the actor teased his upcoming appearance by sharing a picture on Instagram that appeared to be taken on The Great British Bake Off set. Fans were quick to catch on, and netizens in the comments section erupted with excitement and anticipation.

One fan exclaimed, "You're on The Bake Off??" while another playfully joked, "Deadpool vs Wolverine, bake-off edition."

Apart from Hugh Jackman, fans will also get to see a familiar face as presenter Noel Fielding will be part of the upcoming season. The show will also feature Alison Hammond as the co-host and Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden as judges, who will introduce all-new challenges to the contestants.

The Great British Bake Off is all set to premiere on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes