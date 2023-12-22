What If...? Season 2 Episode 2: Exact release date and time on Disney+, what to expect, and more

What if...? Season 2 Episode 2 comes to Disney+ on Saturday, December 23, 2023, at 12 am PT. Marvel's What If...? is a show with limitless possibilities that explores the enormous cosmos to find tales in which significant MCU events transpired differently.

The first episode of the show's highly anticipated season 2 dropped on Disney+ on December 22, 2023. Following that, new episodes of the animated series will continue to air every night for the subsequent eight nights. The season finale of the second season will air on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

What If...? Season 2 Episode 2 will release on Saturday, December 23, 2023

Titled What If... Peter Quill Attacked Earth's Mightiest Heroes?, episode two of What If... season two will be released on Saturday, December 23, 2023, at 12 am PT. A list of the release dates and times for What If... season 2 episode 2, accounting for different time zones and locations, is provided below:

Region Date Time Pacific Time Saturday, December 23, 2023 12 am Central Time Saturday, December 23, 2023 2 am Eastern Time Saturday, December 23, 2023 3 am British Summer Time Saturday, December 23, 2023 8 am Indian Standard Time Saturday, December 23, 2023 12:30 pm Central European Summer Time Saturday, December 23, 2023 9 am Australian Central Daylight Time Saturday, December 23, 2023 6 pm Philippines Time Saturday, December 23, 2023 3 pm

As previously mentioned, What If...? Season 2 has nine episodes that will air every day for nine days in a row, with the finale taking place before the end of the year. What if...? Season 2 Episode 2 and all subsequent episodes of the series will only be available on Disney+ for fans to enjoy.

Since Disney owns the show's rights, it is currently not possible for the show to air on any other platform. The Disney+ website gives users all the information they need to know about the membership options accessible to them with just a single click.

What If...? Season 2 Episode 2 what to expect

The second episode revolves around another Guardians of the Galaxy member, similar to the first episode. It will pose the question, "What If... Peter Quill Attacked Earth's Mightiest Heroes?"

This episode might look into the ramifications of Yondu delivering a young quill to the living planet Ego. Following this, Ego and Peter Quill will possibly attack the globe, prompting the Earth's Mightiest Heroes of 1988 to gather.

The cast of What if...? Season 2 episode 2 will see Jeffrey Wright as Uatu/The Watcher and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym/Ant-Man. It will also see Laurence Fishburne as Bill Foster/Goliath, Atandwa Kani as T'Chaka/Black Panther, and Annette Bening as Mar-Vell/Starforce. Additionally, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Brian T. Delaney as Peter Quill, and Kurt Russell as Ego will all be a part of the upcoming episode.

Fans will also see Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter and Michael Rooker as Yondu Udonta with an unknown actor voicing Howard Stark. What this implies is fans will witness a totally new and all-different Avengers lineup than they are used to seeing in the MCU.

This was previously hinted at in an interview at LightBox Expo on October 24, 2023. During the same, Bryan Andrews, the head writer for the show, alluded to a 1988 version of The Avengers. He said that it would be intriguing to see who would be on that team. The writer joked after mentioning this stating the following (Via Laughing Palce):

“I don’t know what I’m allowed to share.”

Like in Season 1, every installment of Season 2 takes viewers through a ride in an alternate timeline. The Watcher—a descendant of the same-named extraterrestrial species— introduces and wraps up each episode. The Watcher never meddles with the events taking place in the universe, instead, they watch and monitor everything.

What if...? Season 2 Episode 2 airs on Disney+ this Saturday, December 23, 2023. Fans can catch the previous season of the series on the streaming platform while they wait for the new episode.