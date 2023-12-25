What If...? Season 2: Who is Bill Foster in the MCU? Explained

The newest episode of What If...? Season 2 brings back a surprise guest from the MCU's past - Bill Foster. This cool animated adventure, known for its creative surprises, brings Foster, also known as Goliath, back into the spotlight.

In the second episode of What If...? Season 2, Foster teams up with a different group of Avengers, adding to the show's reputation for creating alternate MCU stories. Seeing this former S.H.I.E.L.D. star in animated form gives a new and exciting viewpoint on a character who used to be in the shadows.

In a universe full of unexpected twists, What If...? Season 2 is set to take fans on a thrilling journey into different paths for their beloved Marvel characters.

Who is Bill Foster in What If...? Season 2?

What If...? Season 2 brings back Goliath (Image via Marvel)

In the second episode of What If...? Season 2, they bring back Bill Foster, also known as Goliath, into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Laurence Fishburne plays Goliath and becomes a key member of the alternative Avengers team in 1988.

With the help of Pym particles, Foster can change his size and become stronger and more durable. Fans have seen him before in Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018), where he worked on a project with Hank Pym called G.O.L.I.A.T.H.

However, things didn't go so well and Foster and Pym had a falling out, which led to both of them leaving S.H.I.E.L.D. In the animated version of What If...?, Foster sticks with G.O.L.I.A.T.H. and teams up with the Avengers to take on a big threat.

This unexpected twist gives fans a chance to get to know a character that hasn't gotten much attention in the live-action MCU.

What happened to Bill Foster in the MCU?

Bill Foster had an interesting journey in the MCU as a biochemist and former S.H.I.E.L.D. member. He worked with Hank Pym on Project G.O.L.I.A.T.H. and did experiments on changing sizes, but their partnership had some issues.

He was determined to help cure Ava Starr, the daughter of a former colleague, from her Quantum Realm-related problems. Foster and Pym reunited at the University of California, Berkeley, and had a run-in with the FBI.

The climax of the story involves Quantum Energy extraction and the return of Janet van Dyne, which brings up some tough choices for Foster.

Fishburne did a great job portraying Foster, making him a memorable character in the MCU's mix of science, morality, and personal connections. Fans can watch Foster's story in movies like Ant-Man and the Wasp on Disney Plus.

Which project did Bill Foster work on with Hank Pym?

Bill Foster and Hank Pym (in pic) joined forces for Project G.O.L.I.A.T.H. (Image via Marvel)

In the MCU, Bill Foster and Hank Pym teamed up for Project G.O.L.I.A.T.H., a cool project all about using Pym Particles to make bodies bigger.

Foster, who managed to reach a mind-blowing height of 21 feet, really showed off what the project could do. Unfortunately, some disagreements within the team caused him to leave, so fans never got to see G.O.L.I.A.T.H. reach its full potential.

This project is mentioned in the extended version of a scene from Iron Man 2, where Tony Stark shows off a new element for his arc reactor. It connects the whole Marvel universe and highlights how important Foster and Pym's teamwork was, even though it had its ups and downs.

Check out What If...? Season 2 on Disney Plus to dive into different realms and stories.