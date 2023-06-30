What is infantile acute lymphoblastic leukemia? My Kitchen Rules alums Carly and Tresne open up about the loss of their daughter

My Kitchen Rules alums Carly and Tresne recently opened up about the tragic loss of their daughter, Poppy Grace. Just months after her birth, Poppy was diagnosed with infantile acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a rare and aggressive cancer affecting the blood and bone marrow.

Carly and Tresne had been trying to conceive via IVF for at least eight years when they welcomed their baby girl, Poppy Grace. However, soon after, the baby got diagnosed with infantile acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which St. Jude Children's Research Hospital describes as "the most common form of childhood cancer."

Poppy Grace battled with the disease for a long time, the journey of which was shared by the couple on Instagram. Unfortunately, Poppy passed away on February 16, 2023. Since then, the couple has organized several blood donation drives and raised awareness about the disease so that no other kid has to endure the same ordeal.

All about infantile acute lymphoblastic leukemia: The disease Carly and Tresne's baby suffered from

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital describes infantile acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) as a type of cancer primarily affecting children aged one year and younger. While ALL is the most common form of childhood cancer, its occurrence in infants is relatively rare, with approximately 90 cases reported annually in the United States.

Infants with this disease face different challenges due to its aggressive nature and limited treatment options. This form of leukemia originates in the blood and bone marrow, where the body produces blood cells.

In infants with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, abnormal lymphoblasts, which are immature white blood cells, multiply uncontrollably, leading to a decrease in the production of healthy blood cells in the body. This abnormal cell growth results in various symptoms and complications associated with the disease.

Chemotherapy, with various medications, serves as the primary treatment for infantile acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The treatment plan consists of different phases and typically spans approximately two years.

Carly and Tresne raise awareness about the early signs of the disease

My Kitchen Rules alums have been outspoken about the early warning signs they noticed in their daughter, Poppy. In an interview with 7news, they shared how they observed that her belly gradually enlarged, and she experienced frequent and quite large amounts of vomiting during feeding. However, it was a persistent bruise on Poppy's thigh that raised concerns.

Carly explained that bruises, paleness, and excessive bleeding often indicate that leukemia affects the bone marrow, subsequently impacting the blood.

When Carly and Tresne's daughter got diagnosed with the disease, they got a bone marrow transplant just before her first birthday. She persisted for quite a long time. However, as time passed by, her health deteriorated. The couple spent as much time as they could with their daughter before she passed away in February 2023.

In honor of their beloved daughter, Carly and Tresne have launched a campaign to raise awareness about infantile acute lymphoblastic leukemia and its early warning signs. They emphasize the importance of blood donations, as cancer patients, particularly children, often require significant amounts of blood.

Carly and Tresne raise awareness about the current shortage of blood supply and encourage individuals to donate blood in Poppy's name, highlighting the impact these donations can have in saving lives.

