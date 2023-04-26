What did Jack Dylan Grazer do? Allegations surface online as viral tweet thread stirs up Cylia Chasman drama 

Jack Dylan Grazer has been making headlines recently as it has been rumored that he will be starring as Hiccup in the How To Train Your Dragon live-action movie. Meanwhile, a Twitter thread that revisited his past abuse allegations has gone viral. Despite the actor in question denying the accusations earlier, reports of the same continue to spread like wildfire.

For those unversed, Jack Dylan Grazer is a 19-year-old actor who garnered several roles after appearing in the 2017 horror movie It. The youngster played the role of Eddie Kaspbrak in the movie. Since then, he has acquired other credentials, including that of Shazam!, Luca and It Chapter Two amongst others.

Last year, Jack Dylan Grazer was met with abuse allegations. According to a fan page, the teen star was emotionally and physically abusive towards his ex-girlfriend Cylia Chasman. The allegations were brought forward by her sister Shana. She shared disturbing details about the young couple’s relationship which left fans of the actor shocked.

Allegations against Jack Dylan Grazer explored

On April 25, Twitter user @willelfilms shared a Twitter thread that included screenshots that detailed the alleged abuse. The netizen also accused the teen of being a racist.

In one of the tweets, the Twitter user shared screenshots detailing the alleged abuse. The same was uploaded by Instagram user @cyliaupdates2021. Shana claimed that Jack Dylan Grazer threw punches at Chasman, flung her across a room, pulled her hair, “threw her against the floor and walls” and also slammed “her in a door.”

The actor was accused of being abusive towards his ex-girlfriend (Image via willelfilms/Twitter)

He also reportedly asked her to “kill herself” and called her a “c*nt, w*ore, s*ut.” The actor was also accused of cheating on Cylia “for 5 months.”

A few other instances of abuse included:

“Threw a hydro flask water bottle at her head that she blocked with her arm which ended up bruising it, and she couldn’t move it for 6 days, slapped her many times, had a tantrum and slammed a door in her face.”

The Twitter user also attached a screenshot of Cylia Chasman commenting on a post, where she said:

“I stayed with him so many times after he cheated on me and hit me. I f**king hate myself.”

Images of some bruises allegedly on Cylia Chasman’s legs were also included in the Twitter thread. She claimed that she obtained the same after Jack Dylan Grazer threw her “on the floor and across the room.”

The Twitter user also claimed that another girlfriend of the actor also came forward with allegations against him.

In 2021, Chasman’s friend Sofia Dossetti also came forward to reveal that the former could not move her arm when she came to Doessetti’s birthday celebration. Dossetti claimed that Chasman admitted that Grazer had thrown her across the room, leading to the injury. Dossetti also alleged that Grazer got angry at Chasman during the birthday, which led to them leaving the party.

In response to the allegations that had taken over the internet then, Grazer got a lawyer for himself and his mother Angela LaFever, who was also getting attacked online. In his official statement, Grazer’s lawyer claimed that Chasman was a “troubled, immature, attention seeking woman.” The lawyer also added:

“We will, however, prosecute to the fullest extent of the law any of her (Chasman) adult relatives – or others with absolutely no personal knowledge of the facts – who perpetuate vile fabrications about Jack Dylan Grazer.”

༺ ty @willelfilms He then went on his notes app and pretend to “be his lawyer” and called his victim a “immature attention seeking young woman” He then went on his notes app and pretend to “be his lawyer” and called his victim a “immature attention seeking young woman” https://t.co/Vf0fkDxNP9

A Change.org petition asking “Justice for Jack Dylan Grazer” also came into being which claimed that there was no proof that the actor abused Chasman.

Grazer was also accused of being a racist. A video of him using a racist slur was uploaded by the aforementioned Twitter user as well.

